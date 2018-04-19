They are two of the four people who know the truth about what happened to JT, and as other continue looking for him to make sure he pays for the things he's done, Victoria and Nikki will both begin to worry about how long they can keep the truth hidden on the Thursday, April 19 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After Victoria (Amelia Heinle) came clean to her mother, as well as Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case) about JT (Thad Luckinbill) abusing her, she was stunned on the CBS soap when he appeared in her home once more. When she learned he was also responsible for the attack on her father, Victor (Eric Braden), things became physical between them once again. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) then came to her daughter's rescue and smacked him in the head with a fireplace poker—but that action led to his death.

Photo: CBS

The women have all worked together since to cover up the crime, burying JT at the site of the new housing project and destroying all evidence of what occurred that night. However, at the same time that they were dealing with him in Victoria's home, Victor finally managed to reveal that JT had been the on to attack him to Nick (Joshua Morrow), and the police found that the blood at Victor's home belonged to JT—making him a wanted man by many.

Now, as they try to move past what happened, they are being forced to deal with the fact that many others are still seeking JT out, including someone very close to them, who will want to make sure his sister and his father, JT's actual victims, are safe at all costs.

Now, Nick will try to get more details from his sister about what happened between them, unaware of the abuse. As Victoria continues trying to change the topic though, Nick will become more determined that JT will pay for what he did to their father. When he continues to insist that he won't rest until he finds him, Victoria may begin to panic once more.

Now, the clock will feel as though it is ticking for all of the women hiding the secret, as they just wait to learn if the truth will come out and destroy them all.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.