The power struggle between the brothers has been getting more and more tense since Billy became the CEO of Jabot. Now, after becoming fed up by the way he's running things, Jack will make a shocking decision regarding his future with the company on the Friday, May 25 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After his meltdown regarding the fact that he wasn't John Abbott's biological son, Jack (Peter Bergman) came back to Jabot with the hopes of taking back his position as CEO once the blood Abbott clause was revoked from the company's bylaws on the CBS soap. However, his brother, Billy (Jason Thompson), who had been appointed CEO in his absence, was unwilling to give up his control. Since then, Jack has been trying to secretly plot against his brother, but Billy hasn't let go yet and has been making several power moves while on the job.

Photo: CBS

However, the power struggle between them will take another unexpected turn, as Billy starts making moves Jack believes will tarnish the family legacy, by destroying ideas John himself had once had for the business. When Billy refuses to back down though from the plans he has made, Jack will become furious and storm out.

Later, he will once again meet with his son, Kyle (Michael Mealor), who is also conspiring to have Billy removed as CEO of the company and will decide that even though he had hoped he would eventually get his job back, he now thinks it'd be better if he gave up and started over elsewhere. Then, he will make his decision about what his future holds.

With that, Jack will likely inform Billy that he is resigning from Jabot entirely since spoilers tease that the "power struggle between Billy and Jack takes an ugly turn."

However, while Jack may believe he has support in his decision, he could feel betrayed once again, as he assumes Kyle will follow him. However, his son could surprise him, instead saying he has no intentions of deserting the family at all.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.