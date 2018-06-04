She left town after an embarrassing end to her marriage plans with Luca, but now, Summer Newman is back in Genoa City and will quickly begin stirring up some drama on the Monday, June 4 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Summer (Hunter King) left Genoa City more than a year ago, after learning that the man she had become engaged to, Luca Santori (Miles Gaston Villanueva) had orchestrated the oil spill crisis that nearly caused Newman's downfall on the CBS soap. Following that scandal, as well as the many others that she had been plagued by over her years in town, Summer was grateful to take an opportunity to leave town for a while, after her parents, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), gifted her with a trip to anywhere in the world she wanted to go.

Now though, she will be back, and of course, in typical Summer fashion, won't hesitate to bring some drama with her.

Photo: CBS

According to spoilers for the soap, on her way back into town, Summer will receive a mysterious phone call she ignores, which will likely play into her storyline upon returning to Genoa City. Whoever she's ignoring could spell big trouble for her if they follow her to her hometown and decide to expose whatever it is they know.

Meanwhile, her return will, of course, be a huge surprise for her mother, who since she left, reignited her romance with Billy (Jason Thompson) after it became clear that Jack (Peter Bergman) wasn't going to give their marriage another shot after her initial affair. Billy and Phyllis haven't had the best track record when it comes to discretion with their trysts and will be in the middle of another such romp at their home when Summer walks in and catches them in the act.

However, someone else who recently returned to Genoa City could also be stunned by Summer's return. Kyle (Michael Mealor) came back in order to finally partner up with Victor (Eric Braden) at Newman and bring his father down for good. Things haven't quite turned out the way he expected at all, however, and seeing his former girlfriend back in town could see things take an interesting turn for him.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.