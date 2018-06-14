He was stunned when a judge believed Victor was the better guardian for Christian because he was too involved with Sharon. Now, as he prepares to give up the son he has raised as his own to his own father, Nick will make an ominous threat on the Thursday, June 14 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After learning that Nick (Joshua Morrow) intended to take Christian, who is actually Adam's biological son, to San Diego, Victor (Eric Braden) sued his son for custody of his grandson on the CBS soap. When they went to arbitration, things quickly got ugly, with Victor and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) calling Sharon (Sharon Case) as a witness and reliving her medical history and the crimes she had committed in the past. In the end, the judge decided that because Nick was with Sharon, she had too much proximity to Christian, and was a threat to his safety. As a result, Victor was granted temporary custody of the baby boy.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Images for CBS

Now, Nick and Sharon are preparing to say their goodbyes to the young boy, one whom each had a hand in raising since his birth. The situation is a difficult one for them, and incredibly emotional and heartbreaking. However, knowing what's coming will also push Nick to a new level, as he becomes more like Victor than ever before in his quest to make his father understand that this time, he's gone too far.

When he goes to see his father to give him the instructions on how to take care of Christian and make sure he knows everything that makes the boy happy, Nick will also make an ominous threat by promising his father that while he may have won this time, he won't win again—and that this is officially the beginning of the end for him.

Nick will promise Victor that not only will he eventually get Christian back, but he will make sure Victor loses the rest of his family as well. Now, the fight will officially be on, more than it ever has been before.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.