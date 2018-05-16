He's been spiraling more and more ever since learning he wasn't really his father's son. Now, the toll the truth takes on Jack could turn dangerous for him on the Wednesday, May 16 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Ever since the movie about Dina's (Marla Adams) life was screened, and the scene where she confessed that Jack (Peter Bergman) was not John's son aired for everyone to see on the CBS soap, nothing has been the same amongst the Abbotts. Jack was crushed to learn that he wasn't the blood Abbott he believed himself to be, and when he learned the results of two different DNA tests confirmed the story was true, he began to spiral out of control.

Photo: CBS

He has been drinking extensively and also begun to neglect his responsibilities as the CEO of Jabot because the news also affects his job. He had previously used a clause in the company's bylaws stating that only John's blood heirs could control the company against his sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and now knows his claim to the job wasn't any stronger than hers. To keep the company from going into freefall, the family voted Billy (Jason Thompson) in to temporarily fill the spot, but they also have to focus on finding Jack, who has taken things one step further and disappeared.

He will turn up at the family cabin, and once again, will be drinking. As he reminisces over all of the lies the family has kept over the years, he will become increasingly more destructive in behavior, before getting behind the wheel of his car and driving off.

It will be at this point where he runs into the danger, as a massive storm rolls into town, and since he is not sober, he will lose control of his car and crash—and it's unclear what will happen to him as a result.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family is doing their best to try and find him and get him to calm down about what he's learned in regards to his parentage. However, with the path he's since gone down, it could be too late to help him.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.