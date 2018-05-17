She has been keeping the truth about what happened to JT a secret, but with Paul's investigation inching closer to the truth, Victoria will find herself in a bind that forces a confession on the Thursday, May 17 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After learning that Paul (Doug Davidson) knew JT (Thad Luckinbill) had been in the vicinity of her home on the night he disappeared, and that Abby (Melissa Ordway) had claimed she wasn't there, despite stories she had stopped by, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) realized that the chief of police was getting closer to the truth on the CBS soap.

Photo: CBS

Still desperate to protect the secret that she, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have been keeping, Victoria has decided the time to confess has arrived. However, she won't necessarily tell Paul the entire story about how JT came to her house and threatened her, and that Nikki killed him by smacking him in the head with a fireplace poker before all four women worked together to dispose of his body in Chancellor Park.

Using what she knows Paul has in terms of information to her advantage, Victoria will confess that JT had stopped by the night he disappeared, and she will confess to most of the conversation they had during his time there. She will admit that he wanted to get out of town and wanted her to go with him, as well as that he confessed to her that he had been the one to attack her father. She will even reveal that the inconsistency in everyone's stories regarding Abby's appearance at the house was because she lied to the other women in order to protect them from knowing JT had come over. However, she will change the story's ending, claiming she gave him some money to help him disappear, and that she doesn't know where he went since.

Whether or not Paul will believe the story though could change how things are taken in the investigation going forward. If he opts to believe that Victoria is telling the truth, then the investigation could go away and the focus will turn solely on where JT could have gone. If he doesn't however, the heat on her and the other women involved could only be turned up higher.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.