They've been spying on one another to try and figure out what secrets each one is hiding. Now, on the Friday, March 23 episode of "The Young and the Restless," JT and Victor will finally confront one another, and things will take a very unexpected turn during their showdown.

Victor (Eric Braden) knows JT (Thad Luckinbill) has been spying on him on the CBS soap, after his surveillance footage showed his daughter's current beau breaking into his office safe and trying to use the key in there to unlock some information. He doesn't know that JT was hired by Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) to find evidence of corruption, but he wants to know who he is working for.

Photo: CBS

Now, after setting a trap, JT will head to the ranch to try and get the clues he needs, only to be confronted by Victor while there. He won't reveal who he is working for or why he is trying to find evidence against Victor, but the other man will insist that he is to leave Genoa City tonight and never look back. However, JT will refuse, citing his relationship with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and claiming that they are now engaged again to be married.

Victor will then show JT he has surveillance footage of him, not only of when he broke into the safe, but also the very stunning development that recently unfolded in his and Victoria's home. During a fight, JT became verbally abusive and berated Victoria, and when she turned around to fight back, his threats became physical. He grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against a wall in the house. As his fist came flying towards her face, he regained control of his emotions and hit the wall beside her head instead.

JT will become livid that Victor spied on him in such a way, and their encounter will also turn physical. However, while JT stopped himself in his rage against Victoria and didn't hurt her a second time beyond the bruises on her neck, he won't have as much control this time around. In a preview clip for the episode, JT throws Victor down the stairs of his own home—and could potentially be leaving the older man for dead as a result.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.