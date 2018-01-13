In celebration of “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links” first anniversary, Konami is rolling out a new update that comes with a special mission and new content. The developer has also announced the statistics of the game thus far.

On Friday, Konami took to the “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links” official Facebook page to announce: “Today marks the 1st Global Launch Anniversary! As a sign of our appreciation to all Duelists, special campaigns will be held to celebrate the anniversary.”

The anniversary update makes the Ultra-rare version of Slifer the Sky Dragon obtainable through a special mission. This card is very rare, nobody has obtained it yet. However, as part of the celebration, the Slifer the Sky Dragon card can be unlocked by finding and defeating the character Strings in Duel Monsters.

DualShockers has learned that the new “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links” update also adds Jaden Yuki and Yami Yugi game mat and card sleeves to the Gift Box. Players will see these new additions once upon logging in to the updated app.

The new update will also give players free SR/UR tokens, which they can use to get 1,500 free gems and rare cards. The free gems can then be used to buy free card packs.

Below is the release notes of the update, courtesy of Bleeding Cool:

“Slifer the Sky Dragon” Special Mission - Obtain this Divine-Beast by completing a Special Mission

Ultra Rare (UR) and Super Rare (SR) ticket giveaways — Earn tickets for a chance to obtain cards such as: Dark Magician, Blue Eyes White Dragon, Red Eyes Black Dragon, Elemental HERO Neos

Fun Accessories — Collect Yami Yugi and Jaden card sleeves and game mat

Bonus Gems — Login to receive Gems to purchase card packs and build the ultimate Deck

Aside from detailing the anniversary update, Konami has released the statistics of the game. The company disclosed that “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links” has been downloaded more than 60 million times since its worldwide launch on Jan. 12, 2017. Konami went on to reveal that within a year, 9.5 million Duels have been played and 1.1 billion card packs have been opened. In addition, the rare, prismatic Blue-Eyes White Dragon has only been unlocked by 45,891 players.

PocketGamer.biz also noted the progress of “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links” since its launch. As per the news outlet, the game surpassed 25 million downloads on Jan. 31, 2017. The figure then skyrocketed to 40 million downloads in May and reached 55 million by November of last year.

