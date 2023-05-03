KEY POINTS "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" recorded a worldwide gross of $166,745,261

"Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 2 will be available on July 6, 2023

"Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War" episode 14 will release in July 2023

In 2021, Japan's growing animation industry recorded an overseas sales revenue of more than $9.6 trillion (over 1.31 trillion Japanese yen). It proved that millions of people around the globe continuously support the various manga adaptations released throughout the years.

Anime's entertaining story sequences bring undeniable fondness to all otakus out there. The Japanese culture and society featured in these art forms also capture viewers' interest. "Death Note," "One Piece," "Attack on Titan" and "Naruto" are just some of the most successful and famous anime shows and movies.

Check out the ten best Japanese shows and films according to JustWatch's global streaming charts below:

10.

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0"

This one-hour-and-45-minute-fantasy-action movie won the best film category during the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. It accumulated a worldwide gross of $166,745,261, with $18,009,921 earned during its domestic release on March 18, 2022.

The plot follows the life of Yuta Okkotsu and his journey in controlling his power. The high school student acquired an intensely powerful Cursed Spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by the Jujutsu Sorcerers to help assist him and keep an eye on him. Watch the story as he fights evil spirits and tries to save people. "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" accumulated a 98% positive score from professional critics and the general audience.

9.

"Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time"

"Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time," streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is the final installment in the film series "Rebuild of Evangelion." The series' 2021 powerful closing has been one of the most awaited original television series of all time. After almost three decades, Hideaki Anno's popular anime got its ending. The creator began revisiting his legendary anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion" through the "Rebuild" movies, which seemingly started as pure remakes but soon developed their own stories.

The story is set in Paris with a group from the Wille organization, led by Maya Ibuki. Follow how they work on restoring the city to its previous state after being attacked by Nerv forces.

Meanwhile, Asuka Langley Shikinami, Rei Ayanami, and Shinji Ikari are in the suburbs of Tokyo-3, where they will meet interesting people as they try to continue their mission.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time" gathered a 100% positive score from professional critics.

8.

"Tokyo Revengers"

The story centers on the world of the main character, Takemichi Hanagaki, who is in his late 20s and living an unsatisfying life with no joy and excitement. The cruel treatment of his younger boss adds up to his everyday despair. One day, he discovers that his middle school girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, has been murdered by a group called the Tokyo Manji Gang. The following day, he finds himself transported back in time – to his middle school days over a decade from the present time. Now, he tries to change his life and save Hinata from the danger she is about to face. This time travel anime will surely touch viewers' hearts with its distinct characters playing vital spots in the entire plot.

You can watch "Tokyo Revengers" on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Tokyo Revengers" has an average of 74% positive score from its audience.

7.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train"

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train" is a 2020 film rated as the second most profitable movie despite being released during the pandemic, gathering a worldwide gross of $453,210,959.

It was the first animated film of "Demon Slayer." The movie, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, is the sequel to the popular anime's first season. It focuses on the journey of the team of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko, who went to help the Flame Pillar, Kyojuro Rengoku. Their mission is to fight and defeat a specific demon on Mugen Train who has been killing tons of Demon Slayers. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train" is available for streaming on Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train" gathered a 98% positive professional critics score.

6.

"Spy x Family"

Loid Forger, or Agent Twilight, a spy on an undercover mission needs to find and build his family as part of his cover duties. Without hesitation, he marries a city hall worker and adopts a child even though he doesn't know their real identities. His daughter, Anya, is a telepath, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin. The Forger family is forced to bond together and help each other while managing their secret affairs on the side.

Produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, "Spy x Family" is the adaptation of Tatsuya Endo's famous manga of the same name. It is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Crunchyroll.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Spy x Family" accumulated a 100% positive rating from professional critics.

5.

"Chainsaw Man"

The death of Denji's father left him stuck in a huge debt. There is no way he could pay all the money back.

With no other source of help, Denji becomes a devil hunter with the assistance of his devil dog Pochita. Soon, Denji starts killing under the service of the Yakuza. However, Denji has been betrayed and killed – the reason for Pochita sacrificing everything to save Denji. When Denji has been reborn, he turns into a human-devil hybrid named "Chainsaw Man."

You can view "Chainsaw Man" on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It has a 97% positive rating from professional critics.

4.

"Jujutsu Kaisen"

This show is from the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, which in 2022, ranked first in Oricon's Yearly Comic Sales Ranking with 12,282,260 copies sold.

It follows the life of Yuji Itadori, a physically talented teenager with a kind heart who eats the finger of Sukuna, a cursed spirit, to protect a friend. After that, he becomes cursed himself, turning into Sukuna's host.

Watch as Yuji slowly discovers how to use his inherited magic without interference from Sukuna. He soon enters the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College to consume other fingers of Sukuna for his freedom.

"Jujutsu Kaisen" is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Its second season will reportedly be released on July 6, 2023.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It gathered a 88% positive score from the audience.

3.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba"

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" is an ongoing Japanese television series about Tanjiro Kamado becoming a demon slayer after his family gets tragically killed and his younger sister Nezuko becomes a demon. The protagonist plans to avenge his family and cure his sister together with the group of people called Demon Slayer Corps. Its manga series was written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" won top anime awards in various recognition ceremonies such as IGN Summer Movie Awards, Crunchyroll Anime Awards and Anime Trending Awards. You can watch "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" on Funimation Now, Netflix, Crunchyroll, VRV and Hulu.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" got a 100% rating from professional critics.

2.

"Vinland Saga"

"Vinland Saga" is an ongoing historical-adventure anime series that follows the life of Thorfinn, son of one of the most prominent Viking warriors, and his revenge for his father's death.

It won the favorite drama award during the Anime Trending Awards, the best score for a television show at the Jerry Goldsmith Awards, and the 2020 best drama award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

"Vinland Saga" Season 2 recently released episode 17. You can watch it by subscribing to either Netflix or Prime Video.

Rotten Tomatoes review: The show got a total of 94% audience score.

1.

"Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War"

"Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War," or "Sennen Kessen-hen," is a 2022 fantasy manga series with 13 episodes available as of now. It was written and illustrated by Tite Kubo.

"Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War" is the final story arc of the well-known manga, "Bleach." The story revolves around the life of a 15-year-old boy, Ichigo Kurosaki, who can see ghosts after Rukia Kuchiki transfers her powers to him. He becomes involved in the Soul Society's affairs with the duty to help fight against Hollows and other Soul Reapers while also having his responsibilities as a student.

According to GamesRadar, Aniplex has confirmed that "Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War" episode 14 wil release in July 2023. For now, you can stream the available episodes on Hulu.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War" gathered a total of 85% audience score.