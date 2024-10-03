A 21-year-old woman who was kidnapped in Iraq when she was just 11-years-old has been rescued.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry says Fawzia Amin Sido was kidnapped by ISISdd a decade ago from the Al Adnaniyah complex in Al-Qahtaniyah district. The terror group took over the area in 2014.

She was transferred to several countries over the years before ending up in Gaza. She was with an ISIS militant who is from Gaza and the militant has been killed and his mother took the girl to Gaza four years ago, an Iraqi official told Rudaw.

The Yazidi woman was released through joint efforts between the Foreign Ministry and the National Intelligence Service, and in coordination with the U.S. embassies in Baghdad and Amman and Jordanian authorities after efforts and follow-up that lasted for more than four months.

The 21-year-old was handed over to her family Wednesday after her return to Iraq.

Iraqi officials say they will make every effort to ensure the liberation of all kidnapped girls, whether Yazidis or others, who were transferred outside Iraq. It also vows to bring the perpetrators to justice.