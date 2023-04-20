KEY POINTS National Tea Day is commemorated every 21st of April

Catherine of Braganza popularized tea in England

The 2023 National Tea Day slogan is "Brew More. Do More"

Tea Day is a movement founded in 2016 to celebrate the world's second favorite drink and to inspire special moments with tea. It takes place every April 21 — Queen Elizabeth's birthday — as an homage to Catherine of Braganza, who popularized the beverage in England.

National Tea Day celebrates the culture and history behind tea, as well as its many forms and varieties around the world. It is a day to come together to learn about tea and share stories and experiences while appreciating its impact on our lives. This year's National Tea Day slogan is "Brew More. Do More." — encouraging people to make more time for tea and all the joy it brings.

So, in commemoration of National Tea Day, here are 12 health benefits we could get from tea:

1.

Protects Heart Against Complications

Most traditional teas contain polyphenols — a type of phytochemical found in plants that act as antioxidants. They protect cells from free radicals. One of its four groups, flavonoids, has beneficial antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help lower the risk of heart disease.

Polyphenols can be found in green tea, fruits, vegetables, red wine, and legumes. Eating a diet rich in polyphenols can be beneficial for the cardiovascular system. These compounds may reduce LDL cholesterol levels, lowering the chances of heart disease. Polyphenols also assist with maintaining healthy blood circulation, which may help to regulate blood pressure levels.

2.

Reduces Risk Of Getting Cancer

White tea, originating from the Camellia sinensis plant native to China and India, is renowned for its delicate flavor. It is the least processed tea and boasts a high level of antioxidants, making it highly effective in combating cancer.

Increased levels of exogenous antioxidants help prevent free radical damage associated with cancer development.

3.

Improves Sleep

Chamomile tea is an excellent means of relaxation as it relaxes nerves and calms the nervous system, ensuring better sleep. It does not contain caffeine and is best consumed before sleeping for maximum effect. Derived from dried flowers native to Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America, chamomile tea has calming and tranquilizing properties. This fragrant flower blooms during the summer and contains an aromatic compound called Chamazulene, which exhibits anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antispasmodic properties.

4.

Contributes To Overall Performance, Focus, And Mood

Green rooibos may bring advantages to exercise performance, focus, and mood. Usually consumed like black tea, some people may add milk and sugar. Rooibos iced tea, espressos, lattes and cappuccinos are also becoming more popular. Green rooibos tends to be more expensive and has a grassier taste. On top of that, it is richer in antioxidants compared to the regular version of the beverage.

Rooibos tea is also known as red tea or red bush tea; it comes from the shrub Aspalathus linearis, which is normally cultivated on the western coast of South Africa. Unlike black or green tea, this herbal beverage does not contain caffeine. Traditional rooibos is made by fermenting the plant's leaves, which turns them into a red-brown hue.

5.

Relieves Nausea And Vomiting

The gingerols and shogaols, which are active compounds found in ginger, may be effective at relieving nausea and vomiting associated with both pregnancy and chemotherapy.

A 2016 study suggested these could be an effective and safe way to treat nausea and vomiting. They can be obtained from ginger tea, capsules, tinctures, or extracts. You can even put freshly grated ginger in soups, casseroles and other dishes for a nutritional boost and an extra kick of flavor.

6.

Supports Liver Functioning

Hibiscus could provide extensive support to one's liver health and help in efficient functioning. A 2014 study on overweight individuals found that taking hibiscus extract over 12 weeks improved liver steatosis, a condition caused by fat accumulation in the liver, which can lead to failure.

Meanwhile, an experiment with hamsters showed that hibiscus extract could reduce markers of liver damage. In 2022, an animal study concluded that hibiscus extract had a positive effect on fatty liver disease in rats on a high-fat diet.

7.

Relieves Stress

Oolong tea is a variety of Chinese tea made from the same plant used for green and black teas. The difference lies in its processing, which involves partial oxidation to give it its color and taste characteristics. Oolong tea is also known for containing l-theanine, an amino acid that can reduce anxiety while increasing alertness and focus.

Oolong tea is an ideal beverage for people who want to enjoy the flavor of tea while still reaping its health benefits. It's milder than black tea and less grassy than green tea, making it a great option for those new to drinking tea.

8.

Reduces Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

Drinking green tea can help protect the brain from the formation of beta-amyloid plaques, which could cause Alzheimer's disease. The flavonoid EGCG found in green tea binds to these proteins and may prevent the formation of plaques.

Research has also revealed that green tea can increase brain activity and boost memory function, potentially reducing the risk of Alzheimer's or dementia.

9.

Speeds Up Metabolism

The catechins in tea may help speed up your metabolism, while caffeine boosts energy use and helps burn calories. Replacing a morning mocha latte with tea and lemon can cut almost 300 calories from your daily total. Tea may be beneficial to those attempting to lose weight when paired with a healthy diet plan and exercise routine; it may also help keep the weight off by preventing the metabolism slowdown commonly experienced after shedding a few pounds.

10.

Hydrates Body

Although water is still the best option for staying hydrated, drinking tea may be equally helpful. With its high caffeine content, tea can provide a delicious alternative to plain water. Tea can be just as effective at keeping you hydrated as other options. But it also offers a flavorful alternative to plain water.

11.

Prevents Teeth Damage

Green tea contains antioxidants that protect teeth from cell damage and cancers. For those with precancerous lesions in their mouths, drinking green tea may reduce the risk of oral cancer. Green tea also reduces bad breath by inhibiting microbes and neutralizing certain volatile organic compounds better than chewing gum or candy.

12.

Keeps Diabetes Away

The polyphenols in green tea help regulate glucose in the body, slowing the conversion of starchy carbohydrates normally converted into glucose. The spices in chai tea, such as cinnamon and ginger, are known to lower blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin levels. This helps to keep diabetes away while also helping to manage existing diabetes. By incorporating tea into a healthy lifestyle, one can prevent or control diabetes more effectively.