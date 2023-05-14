KEY POINTS The nuclear missile-capable bombers were seen at Russia's Olenya Air Base on the Kola Peninsula

Russia deployed 4 T-160 strategic bombers on Aug. 21 last year

The number of strategic bombers more than doubled by October 2022

Russia has deployed at least 16 bombers capable of arming nuclear missiles near the country's borders with Finland and Norway, according to a report.

Two Russian Tu-160 and 14 Tu-95 strategic bombers were positioned at the Olenya Air Base on the Kola Peninsula. The base is located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the Russia's borders with NATO members Finland and Norway, as first reported by Norway-based news outlet the Barents Observer. The outlet cited satellite images taken of the base on May 7.

The Tu-95 strategic bombers deployed at the Olenya Air Base were previously involved in launching cruise missile attacks on Ukraine, the publication noted.

🇷🇺OLENYA AIR BASE🇷🇺

0.5M📸 from 7 May 2023 of the flight line. For anyone that follows @olga_pp98, you would know that Tu-95 aircraft from Olenya have been involved in recent missile launches into 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/HKLqZO5hPj — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) May 10, 2023

Russia initially deployed the first four T-160 strategic bombers on Aug. 21 last year, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing satellite images taken by the Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat International (ISI). The firm detected three Tu-95 bombers on the base in September.

Two months later, the Olenya Air Base was seen housing over 10 Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers, the Barents Observer revealed.

It is unclear why Russia positioned the bombers near its borders with Finland and Norway. However, Katarzyna Zysk, a professor of international relations at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies, told the outlet that she believes the bombers are likely a signal but said the move is "not necessarily connected to the war in Ukraine."

"As such, this does not seem to be an unusual operational pattern. However, the interpretation depends also on the military-political context, which right now is dense in speculation, fuelled by Putin's escalating threats, about the possible nuclear use as Ukraine continues its advances," she said.

"The operation does not seem to be combined with any other unusual moves nor supported by the rhetoric. Unless that changes, I would see it as business as usual based on the limited information we have at the moment."

The Kola Peninsula has played a vital role in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In fact, the peninsula served as the home to the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade — a Russian unit that was wiped out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the war, per The Washington Post.