KEY POINTS The two men were convicted of rape and assault by penetration Friday

The men plied the woman with alcohol before raping her at her home in Winsford, England

Police found video footage of one of the men raping the victim on one of their phones

Two men in the U.K. are likely to be handed long jail sentences after being convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a woman they met at a bar and filming the acts.

Abu Musa was found guilty Friday of rape and assault by penetration in a four-day trial at Chester Crown Court, the BBC reported. The 21-year-old also pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism.

The second man, 22-year-old Abdulrahman Hassan, earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, assault by penetration and voyeurism at the same court.

According to Cheshire Police, the men met the victim when she was on a night out with another woman at a club in Nantwich, England, in June 2022.

The two women were about to go home at around 2 a.m. local time on June 12, 2022, but missed their ride. They both decided to stay until the club closed at around 3 a.m. local time.

The two women were offered a ride home to Winsford by Musa and Hassan after they met the two men at a local takeaway.

When they reached Winsford, one of the women left and went to bed. However, Musa and Hassan plied the other woman, who was already drunk, with alcohol. They then raped and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The attack was reported to Cheshire Constabulary, and the investigation led to the arrests of Musa and Hassan.

Following their arrests, officers discovered video footage on Musa's phone showing Hassan raping the woman.

Hassan, of Eden Street, Oldham, admitted the charges against him after being shown the video.

Musa admitted to voyeurism but initially denied raping the victim.

"Musa and Hassan are both sexual predators, they took advantage of the victim in her own home and what they subjected her to was nothing short of sickening," Detective Constable Kelly Mitchell said in a statement, according to Manchester Evening News.

"They were both aware that she was heavily intoxicated and they both knew that she could not consent. Despite this knowledge, they both chose to rape and sexually assault her multiple times. Not only that, but they also filmed much of the attack for their own sexual gratification," the officer added. "While the victim will never be able to forget what happened that night, I hope that the verdict reached will provide her with some reassurance and help her to move forward."

Both Hassan and Musa were remanded in custody. The date of their sentencing hearing will be set at their next appearance in Chester Crown Court on April 21.