KEY POINTS The dad is likely to spend life in prison for the death of his two-year-old daughter

James Exon locked his children in rooms, leaving them to starve as he passed out in bed

The brother of the accused said he was lying about being sober before the child's death

A 47-year-old father will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after his 2-year-old child died due to malnutrition in Kansas.

Jeffrey J. "James" Exon was convicted of aggravated child endangerment, first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, reckless but unintentional second-degree murder, and failure by a parent to report the death of a child, the Topeka County-Journal reported.

The daughter of the accused was identified as Aurora Exon, found dead at their home in Topeka on Jan. 5, 2021.

At the time, Exon allegedly called 911 and claimed that his daughter had stopped breathing.

When responders arrived, they found the 2-year-old unresponsive and cold to the touch. Responders said the child appeared to have been dead for several days already.

Moreover, authorities found several empty liquor bottles at the residence. Exon was taken into custody thereafter, Law & Crime reported.

In the autopsy conducted on the child, forensic pathologist Deputy Shawnee County District Coroner Altaf Hossain determined that the toddler's death was due to marasmus - a type of protein-energy malnutrition — resulting from the negligence of her caregiver.

Further, Shawnee County Deputy District Attorney Bethany Lee told jurors last week that Aurora died due to the neglect of her father, who was intoxicated and passed out in a bed for days.

The 6-year-old brother of Aurora, who was only 4 at the time, backed Lee's comments. Theodore Exon said his father locked them in their rooms for several days without food while he slept.

James' brother, Michael, also added that the latter had a history of alcohol abuse. He also said that Exon's claims of being sober in the last two years before Aurora's death were lies.

In an obituary, Aurora was described as someone who loved to dance and had a smile that would light up a room and the hearts of those around her.

Exon is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.