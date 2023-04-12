KEY POINTS Two women survive after getting stabbed more than ten times by a former male roommate

Broderick played dead, managed to get out of the apartment and dialed 911 to call for help

Man shot and killed by Nogales Police officers after failing to comply and brandishing knives

Two women miraculously survived after getting stabbed multiple times in Avondale, Arizona, over Easter weekend.

The survivors were identified as Brianna Broderick and Colby Sanders. The identity of the male attacker, reportedly a former roommate of the two women, was not revealed.

According to the aunt of Broderick, Donna Richer, in a report by ABC 15, her niece was stabbed 15 times while Sanders was stabbed about 20 times. Both women were rushed to the West Valley Hospital on Monday following the attack.

"I did talk to Brianna today. She sounded, you know like she's in good spirits But, she's tired. You know? She is recovering," Richer stated.

The aunt also shared how her niece managed to survive the attack and call for help.

In the GoFundMe page that Richer put up to help cover the medical bills of Broderick and Sanders, the former reportedly played dead and managed to head out and dial 911.

It was around 4 a.m. on the day of the attack when Broderick was awakened by the stabbing.

But in all, Richer was left puzzled by the incident, knowing that all three individuals were longtime best friends.

"That's the part I don't comprehend because they grew up together, they went to school together, and they knew each other from their school in New Hampshire, which is why they moved together in Arizona," Richer said.

As for the male attacker, police reportedly found him inside the apartment lifeless after allegedly shooting himself.

Broderick and Sanders are now getting treatment at the Abrazo West Campus Hospital in Goodyear, Arizona.

In other news, a man was shot and killed by authorities after reportedly threatening officers with a weapon, according to the Nogales Police Department.

The incident reportedly happened near West Shell Road at a gas station parking lot at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday. The deceased was identified to be Edrei Toledo Ochoa, who carried a gun and put on what looked like a ballistic vest.

The 31-year-old was reportedly uncooperative when police approached him, instead showing off knives. He was told several times by officers to drop the sharp objects.

However, Ochoa became combative and brandished a knife in each hand and threatened and approached the officers, according to cops in a report by 12 News.

The case remains under investigation.