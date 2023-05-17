KEY POINTS German company Vansped Logistics supplied technical equipment for foundries to Moscow-based Stan LLC

Stan carried out technical re-equipment of a company overseeing aircraft maintenance for the Russian army

Two German companies also supplied materials for tactical boots used by Russian soldiers

More than two dozen European companies are still helping supply the Russian army with tactical goods despite sanctions placed by the West over Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a recent report showed.

The sanctions aimed to prevent Western supplies and equipment from being imported by Russian firms. However, there are still several European firms that continue to sell goods to Russian defense companies with ties to the country's army. These companies were found particularly in Germany, France, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Estonia, Lithuania, Austria and Poland, the independent investigative news publication The Insider revealed in a recent report.

One such company is Vansped Logistics, a German company working on behalf of Reißaus & Baumberg Maschinenbau GmbH. The company has been found to have supplied Moscow-based Stan LLC with technical equipment for foundries in July 2022, nearly five months after the start of the war.

Stan LLC previously carried out technical re-equipment of the 123rd Aviation Repair Plant, which oversees the maintenance of military aircraft for the Russian army. Additionally, it is also a contractor of Tactical Missiles Corporation which makes anti-ship missiles through one of its subsidiaries, the report said.

German companies Jakob KECK Chemie GmbH and Salamander SPS GmbH & Co. KG, as well as the Italian company Tacchificio Campliglionese, were also found to have supplied leather, shoe glue and soles to Rostov-based Donobuv, which manufactures tactical boots for Russian soldiers.

Another Italian company, Minelli Carmello, has also reportedly supplied cutting tools to NPP Class, which manufactures body armor for Russia's military and security services.

Another case highlighted by the outlet involved Radiall S.A., a French company, which has been found to have supplied switches to be used in the development and production of spacecraft and navigation systems overseen by Russia's JSC Information Satellite Systems (ISS). The ISS also develops satellite communications systems for the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is important to note, however, that the ISS has only been sanctioned by the United States. This means it can still import switches from the European Union.

It is unclear whether the companies are still involved in such transactions with Russian companies. The documentation the outlet presented showed orders made only in 2022.

Despite heavy sanctions from Western countries, Russia stands firm in its effort to invade Ukraine. Since Feb. 24, 2022, when President Vladimir Putin announced the "special military operation" in a televised address, the country has seen a decline in both its economy and workforce.