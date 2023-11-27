If you're interested in unconventional ways to make money, check out our list of the top 35 highest-paying odd jobs in 2023. These professions might not follow the traditional career paths, but they have the potential to fill your pockets and bring job satisfaction in unexpected ways.

Some require specific skills, education, or training, while others are open to anyone with passion, talent, or a willingness to learn.

Whether you dream of escaping the 9-to-5 grind, crave the thrill of the unconventional, or simply want a career that reflects your uniqueness, join us on this journey into the top 35 highest-paying odd jobs of 2023.

Discover not only the professions but also the intriguing pathways to snag one.

35.

Professional Dog Walker - $30,000

The role of a dogwalker involves providing dog-walking services for pet owners with hectic schedules or limited energy to fulfill this responsibility. As a professional in this field, you enjoy the freedom to set your schedule, carefully choose your clients, and establish your compensation structure, be it hourly rates or per walk.

Aspiring dog walkers must possess a solid foundation in canine care, with prior experience handling a variety of dog breeds and sizes. Basic dog training knowledge and first aid proficiency are also essential. A reliable vehicle and necessary equipment, such as leashes and waste disposal bags, round out the requirements for this role.

34.

Professional House Sitter - $32,297

A professional house sitter is entrusted with the responsible care of others' residences when homeowners are away on vacation or business. The role involves residing on the homeowner's property and overseeing various tasks, including pet care, plant maintenance, handling mail, and implementing security measures.

Being a professional house sitter offers the chance to live in diverse locales, potentially including exotic destinations, all while earning income for completing straightforward tasks. Aspiring individuals in this field should have a flexible schedule, a reputation for trustworthiness, and be able to provide solid references.

33.

Cheese Monger - $35,100

Cheesemongers are responsible for the careful selection, cutting, wrapping, and presentation of cheese to customers in retail establishments such as stores or markets.

Beyond sales, they play a crucial role in educating customers about the origin, historical significance, flavor profiles, and optimal pairings of various cheeses.

Cheesemongers are present in multiple locations, from cheese shops and grocery stores to delis and farmers' markets. They thrive in environments where their passion for cheese and amiable demeanor can shine through. Aspiring cheesemongers are encouraged to seek training or certification in cheese making or cheese mongering to enhance their expertise and skills in the industry.

32.

Professional Pet Sitter - $36,000

In the lives of busy pet owners, pet sitters emerge as indispensable figures, providing care and companionship to beloved animal companions during their owners' absence. Whether at the pet sitter's residence or the client's home, these dedicated individuals assume the role of temporary guardians, ensuring the well-being of furry friends.

Aspiring pet sitters must have genuine affection for animals, maintain a well-kept and expansive living environment, and possess fundamental pet care competencies. Additionally, acquiring insurance coverage and establishing a meticulous contract that delineates duties and liabilities is imperative.

31.

Professional Pillow Tester - $40,000

For those who cherish the art of sleep and appreciate the nuances of a comfortable pillow, the profession of pillow testing might be a dream come true. Professional pillow testers, also known as sleep consultants or mattress testers, are individuals who dedicate their expertise to evaluating the quality and comfort of pillows.

Their responsibilities extend beyond simply lounging on fluffy cushions. They play a vital role by offering constructive feedback and insightful suggestions for enhancing product features.

Aspiring pillow testers should possess a refined sense of touch, acute attention to detail, and a genuine passion for sleep. Effective communication skills are essential for articulating comprehensive and candid reviews.

30.

Bereavement Coordinator - $47,660

During times of profound loss, the presence of a bereavement coordinator emerges as a beacon of support, guiding individuals and families through the tumultuous journey of grief. These compassionate professionals play a multifaceted role, assuming responsibility for a spectrum of tasks that seamlessly blend administrative duties with profound emotional support.

A bereavement coordinator's primary objective is to alleviate the burden on grieving families as they navigate the complexities of terminal illness and recent loss. The role extends beyond mere administrative tasks and includes arranging funeral services, scheduling appointments, overseeing volunteers and staff, and providing counseling services.

Typically based in hospitals or nursing homes, this profession demands a compassionate and organized approach to provide valuable support during times of distress.

29.

Master Marijuana Extractor - $49,202

In the rapidly expanding cannabis industry, the role of the master marijuana extractor has emerged as a highly sought-after and one of the highest-paid odd jobs. These skilled individuals play a pivotal role in transforming marijuana plant material into a diverse array of products, including edibles, oils, and concentrates rich in THC or CBD.

The master marijuana extractor's expertise lies in extracting cannabinoids, the active compounds in cannabis, from plant material using various methodologies. CO2 extraction, ethanol extraction, and butane extraction are among the most common techniques employed in this process.

Each method offers unique advantages and challenges, requiring the extractor to possess a deep understanding of chemistry and the ability to adapt to different extraction conditions.

To excel in this role, a formal education in chemistry, biology, or a related field is essential. Additionally, a comprehensive understanding of cannabis laws and regulations is crucial.

28.

Odor Judge - $50,000

Odor judges evaluate the efficacy of products, such as deodorants, toothpaste, mouthwashes, and detergents. The evaluation involves smelling the armpits, breath, or clothes of volunteers who have used these products, subsequently rating the intensity and quality of the odors on a predefined scale.

For individuals possessing a discerning olfactory sense and a tolerance for various scents, exploring a career as an odor judge may prove intriguing.

To pursue a role as an odor judge, a baseline proficiency in olfaction is paramount, substantiated by successfully passing an olfactory test. Additionally, effective observation, communication, and tolerance skills are integral to navigating the nuances of assessing and articulating olfactory experiences objectively.

27.

Professional Lego Builder - $51,000

Lego Builders specializes in the design and construction of models, sculptures, displays, and attractions crafted from Lego bricks, catering to a diverse clientele that includes museums, theme parks, exhibitions, events, and private individuals.

Collaboration is a key aspect of their work, involving joint efforts with other Lego builders and engineers to bring forth intricate and large-scale projects. Employment options include opportunities with Lego directly or as an independent contractor.

Embarking on a career as a professional Lego builder mandates exceptional skills in Lego construction and a heightened sense of creativity. Aspiring individuals should curate a comprehensive portfolio showcasing their work and actively engage in Lego competitions or events to establish credibility within the industry. Rush to assure yourself of one of the most interesting jobs in our Highest Paying Odd Jobs list.

26.

Commercial Diver - $55,500

Commercial divers are underwater construction specialists who perform tasks like inspecting structures, repairing pipelines, and conducting salvage operations. To enter this field, aspiring divers typically need a high school diploma or equivalent, followed by specialized training from commercial diving schools.

Certification from organizations like the Association of Commercial Diving Educators (ACDE) is crucial. Building experience through internships or apprenticeships enhances job prospects. Physical fitness, strong swimming skills, and the ability to handle the underwater environment are vital.

25.

Aircraft Painter - $55,679

Aircraft painters are skilled professionals responsible for applying protective coatings and creating visually appealing finishes on aircraft surfaces. While formal education beyond a high school diploma is not always required, vocational training or apprenticeships in aircraft painting are highly beneficial.

Learning painting techniques, understanding different coatings, and adhering to safety regulations are essential aspects of the job. Some individuals gain experience through entry-level positions in aviation maintenance and then specialize in painting. Attention to detail, precision, and knowledge of specialized painting equipment contribute to a successful career in aircraft painting.

24.

Social Media Influencer - $57,561

The Social Media Influencer profession, one of the highest-paying odd jobs, involves creating compelling content that resonates with a targeted audience.

Influencers carefully curate their posts, videos, and live streams, seamlessly blending brand endorsements, product reviews, and lifestyle portrayals into their creative endeavors. This fusion of entertainment and promotion has opened up a plethora of income streams for these digital trendsetters

Sponsorships and advertisements form the bedrock of an influencer's revenue model. Brands eager to tap into the influencer's reach and credibility collaborate with them to showcase their products or services to a receptive audience. These partnerships can take various forms, from subtle product placements to full-blown endorsement campaigns.

23.

Executive Personal Assistant - $60,000

Executive Personal Assistant provide comprehensive administrative, personal, and at times, professional support to high-profile individuals such as executives, celebrities, or entrepreneurs. Responsibilities may include managing schedules, coordinating travel arrangements, running errands, handling correspondence, and conducting research.

Qualifications for a successful career as an executive personal assistant typically include a high school diploma or equivalent, coupled with experience in office management, customer service, or related fields. Key factors for this role include excellent communication, effective time management, and adept problem-solving skills.

22.

Professional Gamer - $60,000

If you love playing video games, why not turn your hobby into a career? Professional gamers compete in tournaments and leagues for cash prizes, sponsorships, and fame. They also stream their gameplay online and interact with fans and followers.

To become a professional gamer, you must have exceptional skills in a specific game genre, such as first-person shooters, fighting games, or strategy games. You also need to practice regularly, join a team or a clan, and participate in local and online events.

21.

Funeral Planner - $60,000

Funeral planners arrange and coordinate the details of a funeral service or memorial ceremony for the deceased and their family and friends. They also provide emotional support and guidance to the bereaved during this difficult time.

These professionals work in funeral homes, cemeteries, or crematories. To become a funeral planner, you must have a high school diploma or equivalent and some experience in customer service or event planning. Aside from that, You also need to have certification or licensure in funeral service or funeral directing.

20.

Flavorist (Chemist) - $60,640

Flavorists are adept at utilizing a combination of natural and synthetic ingredients to formulate flavor compounds intricately designed to mimic or enhance the taste and fragrance of a diverse range of products, including candy, soda, yogurt, coffee, beer, and more.

Their responsibilities extend to rigorous testing of the safety, quality, stability, and compatibility of these flavor compounds with the intended products. Flavorists find employment in flavor houses, food manufacturing companies, research laboratories, and academic institutions. If you possess a passion for the intricate craft of developing new flavors and aromas for food and beverages, a rewarding career as a flavorist (chemist) may be the perfect fit.

To embark on a career as a flavorist (chemist), a bachelor's degree or higher in chemistry, food science, or a related field is essential. Additionally, obtaining training and certification from the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA) is crucial for establishing the expertise needed in this specialized field.

19.

Color Expert/Designer - $61,554

For those with a discerning eye for color and the ability to apply it strategically, a fulfilling career as a color expert/designer awaits. These professionals specialize in creating, selecting, and implementing color schemes across various domains, including interior design, fashion design, graphic design, product design, branding, marketing, and art.

In addition to their practical skills, they research color trends, psychology, and symbolism, offering valuable insights and advising clients on optimal color choices.

Color experts/designers find employment in design firms, studios, or agencies or may choose to work independently as freelancers. A bachelor's degree in color theory, design, or a related field is essential to becoming a Color Expert/Designer. Furthermore, building a portfolio showcasing proficiency and gaining hands-on experience in color design are key steps toward establishing oneself as a skilled and sought-after professional in this field.

18.

Professional Translator - $61,971

Embark on a rewarding career as a professional translator if you possess fluency in two or more languages, along with a mastery of grammar, vocabulary, and cultural nuances. In this role, you will undertake the intricate task of converting written text from one language to another, ensuring the preservation of the original piece's meaning, tone, and style.

Your expertise will extend across diverse document types, including books, articles, reports, contracts, and subtitles. Who knows, you may even translate an article on Highest Paying Odd Jobs of 2023.

To excel in this profession, aspiring translators should hold a degree or certification in translation, linguistics, or a related field. Specialized knowledge of the subject matter of the text, coupled with refined editing and proofreading skills, is paramount. Translation opportunities can be explored through reputable websites, agencies, or personal referrals.

17.

Wine Taster - $63,122

If you have a refined palate and enjoy wine, you might consider becoming a Wine taster. In this role, professionals meticulously assess the quality, flavor, aroma, and color of wines, employing their senses of sight, smell, and taste. Their responsibilities extend to crafting comprehensive reviews, providing thoughtful recommendations, and assigning ratings tailored for both discerning consumers and industry professionals.

Wine tasters find fulfilling roles within various settings, including wineries, vineyards, wine shops, restaurants, and reputable magazines. Success in this profession hinges on acquiring extensive knowledge of diverse wine varieties, regions, styles, and production methods.

Aspiring individuals should also seek formal education or certification in wine tasting or sommelier to establish a solid foundation for a thriving career.

16.

Sleep Scientist - $63,967

Sleep Scientists delve into the comprehensive study of sleep patterns, functions, and disorders, exploring their impact on health, behavior, and overall performance. Within their purview is the diagnosis and treatment of various sleep-related issues, ranging from insomnia and sleep apnea to narcolepsy and restless legs syndrome.

Operational within sleep clinics, hospitals, research centers, and academic institutions, sleep scientists contribute significantly to the broader understanding of sleep science. For those with a profound interest in sleep and a dedication to understanding its intricacies, a career as a sleep scientist may be a compelling choice.

Aspiring individuals in this field should pursue a bachelor's degree or higher in disciplines such as psychology, biology, neuroscience, or related fields. Additionally, clinical training and certification in sleep medicine are vital prerequisites for establishing expertise in the multifaceted realm of sleep science.

15.

Professional Food Stylist - $65,000

For those endowed with the skill of making food visually enticing and appealing, the role of a professional food stylist may align with your talents. These specialists are tasked with the meticulous preparation and arrangement of food for various visual mediums such as photography, film, television, or advertising.

Collaborating closely with chefs, photographers, directors, and editors, they strive to achieve the desired effect and mood for each food shot.

Operating in diverse settings, including studios, kitchens, restaurants, or on location, professional food stylists bring a culinary background or degree coupled with hands-on experience in food styling. Artistic aptitude, keen attention to detail, and an awareness of current food trends are essential attributes that contribute to their success in this visually-driven field.

14.

Crystallographer - $65,229

Crystallographers study the atomic and molecular structure of crystals using X-ray diffraction or other analytical methods. A bachelor's degree in chemistry, physics, or a related field is typically the minimum educational requirement. Advanced positions may require a master's or Ph.D. degree.

Specialized courses in crystallography and hands-on laboratory experience are crucial components of education in this field. Building a strong foundation in mathematics, chemistry, and physics is essential. Many crystallographers work in research institutions, universities, or pharmaceutical companies. Networking with professionals in the field and presenting research findings at conferences can enhance career opportunities.

13.

Voice-over Artist - $66,990

The Voice-over Artist profession is one of the highest-paying odd jobs and requires recording one's voice for diverse applications, including commercials, cartoons, audiobooks, video games, documentaries, and more. The flexibility to work either from home or within a studio setting depends on the nature of the project and the client's specifications.

For individuals possessing a distinctive or versatile voice coupled with excellent pronunciation skills, pursuing a career as a voice-over artist can be a rewarding endeavor.

To work as a voice-over artist, creating a compelling demo reel that showcases the breadth and depth of one's vocal capabilities is paramount. Essential tools for success in this role include a high-quality microphone, headphones, and proficiency in editing software.

12.

Bingo Manager - $68,988

If you have a penchant for both interpersonal interactions and numerical acumen, the role of a bingo manager may be a fitting career choice. In this capacity, professionals are tasked with overseeing the efficient and equitable operation of bingo halls, ensuring the smooth execution of games.

Responsibilities extend to the management of personnel, financial resources, equipment, and customer service standards.

To qualify for a position as a bingo manager, a minimum requirement includes a high school diploma or its equivalent, coupled with practical experience in the gaming industry. Success in this role hinges on possessing effective communication, organizational, and leadership skills.

11.

Veterinary acupuncturist - $69,167

A veterinary acupuncturist treats animals with acupuncture, a traditional Chinese medicine technique that involves inserting thin needles into specific points on the body to stimulate healing and balance energy flow. Acupuncture can help animals with various conditions, such as pain, arthritis, allergies, anxiety, and digestive problems.

To become a veterinary acupuncturist, you need to be a licensed veterinarian first. Then, you should complete additional training and certification in veterinary acupuncture from an accredited organization such as the International Veterinary Acupuncture Society.

10.

Hippotherapist - $74,434

Hippotherapists are practitioners who employ horses as therapeutic tools to enhance the health and well-being of their clients, particularly those dealing with conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, stroke, depression, or anxiety.

For those driven by a passion for assisting individuals facing physical, mental, or emotional challenges, and who share an affinity for horses, the role of a hippotherapist may be a compelling career choice

To qualify as a hippotherapist, candidates should hold a degree in occupational therapy, physical therapy, or speech-language pathology. Additionally, certification from the American Hippotherapy Association or an equivalent accreditation is essential.

9.

Art Therapist - $74,943

Art therapists use creative processes to help individuals express emotions and improve mental well-being. To pursue a career in art therapy, a master's degree in art therapy or a related field is typically required. Programs accredited by the American Art Therapy Association (AATA) ensure quality education.

Clinical experience and supervised internships are crucial components of training. Additionally, obtaining the Registered Art Therapist (ATR) credential from the Art Therapy Credentials Board (ATCB) enhances professional credibility. Art therapists often work in hospitals, mental health facilities, or schools, helping clients tap into their artistic potential for therapeutic purposes.

8.

Professional Data Analyst - $76,000

In today's data-driven world, the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and interpret vast amounts of information is more crucial than ever. Data analysts, the architects of this information architecture, play a pivotal role in transforming raw data into actionable insights that drive decision-making across a wide spectrum of industries.

Data analysts are the custodians of data, meticulously gathering information from diverse sources such as surveys, experiments, business transactions, and social media. This data, often fragmented and unstructured, is transformed into a cohesive and meaningful narrative through the analyst's expertise in data analysis methodologies and tools.

Aspiring data analysts typically hold a degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science, or related fields. Proficiency in data analysis tools like Excel, SQL, and Python is also a prerequisite for success in this field.

7.

Food Scientist - $78,340

The role of a food scientist may prove to be a fulfilling career choice for those with a fervor for both food and science. It's one of the most interesting jobs on our Highest Paying Odd Jobs for 2023 list. Food scientists are professionals dedicated to the comprehensive study of the physical, chemical, and biological properties of food, with a focus on understanding their impact on quality, safety, nutrition, and flavor.

Their responsibilities include developing innovative food products, processes, and packaging methodologies.

Employed in diverse settings such as food manufacturing companies, research institutes, government agencies, and academic institutions, food scientists typically hold a bachelor's degree or higher in food science or a related field. Success in this field requires a combination of analytical prowess, problem-solving skills, and a creative mindset.

6.

Toy Designer - $78,913

If you are creative and playful and enjoy designing and making things, you might want to become a toy designer. This job involves creating new toys or improving existing ones for children of various ages and interests. You can work on toys such as dolls, action figures, puzzles, games, or educational products.

To become a toy designer, you should have a degree in industrial design, art, or related fields. Besides that, you must have a portfolio of your work and knowledge of toy safety standards and market trends.

5.

Computer hacker - $93,861

Do you have a knack for breaking into computer systems and networks? If yes, then you might make a lot of money as a computer hacker. However, not all hackers are criminals. Some hackers work as ethical hackers or penetration testers who help organizations test their security and find vulnerabilities before malicious hackers do.

To become an ethical hacker, you need to have a degree in computer science or a related field, as well as certifications such as Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) or Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP).

4.

Clinical Ethicist - $113,230

The role of a clinical ethicist entails providing invaluable assistance to healthcare professionals and patients in navigating ethical challenges and conflicts within medical settings. These professionals offer expert guidance and advice on various issues, including but not limited to informed consent, end-of-life care, organ donation, genetic testing, and research ethics.

Additionally, they play a crucial role in resolving disputes and mediating between different parties involved in healthcare decision-making.

Becoming a clinical ethicist requires a degree in bioethics, philosophy, law, or a related field. Success in this field hinges on possessing excellent communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

3.

Certified Nurse Midwife - $121,310

Certified Nurse Midwives (CNMs) are advanced practice registered nurses specializing in women's reproductive health and childbirth. To become a CNM, individuals need a bachelor's degree in nursing, followed by a master's degree in nurse-midwifery.

Licensing is mandatory, and certification through the American Midwifery Certification Board (AMCB) is typically required. Gaining experience as a registered nurse (RN) is valuable, and many aspiring CNMs work in labor and delivery settings. Developing strong communication skills and empathy is essential for providing holistic care during pregnancy and childbirth.

2.

Theatrical and Performance Makeup Artist - $134,750

Theatrical and Performance Makeup Artists specialize in the transformative art of using makeup, prosthetics, wigs, and accessories to turn actors, singers, dancers, and other performers into various characters.

These professionals find opportunities in diverse settings such as theaters, opera houses, film studios, television networks, and other performance venues. For those with a passion for art and creativity, a career as a theatrical and performance makeup artist can be both rewarding and fulfilling.

To embark on a career as a theatrical and performance makeup artist, obtaining a cosmetology license is a prerequisite. Additionally, completing a specialized program in makeup artistry is essential. Building a comprehensive portfolio and establishing connections within the industry are also key steps towards success in this field.

1.

Periodontist - $229,475

That is indeed some serious money, and vaults this job to the top our our Highest Paying Odd Jobs list for 2023!

Periodontists are dentists specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions affecting the gums and other supportive structures of the teeth. Additionally, they perform cosmetic procedures, including gum grafts, crown lengthening, and dental implants.

Periodontists find employment in various settings such as private practices, hospitals, or dental schools. To pursue a career as a periodontist, acquiring a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) or Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree is a foundational requirement.

Subsequently, completing a rigorous three-year residency program in periodontics is essential. Additionally, obtaining a license and achieving board certification in periodontics are key milestones in establishing professional credentials in this specialized field.

Wrapping up

In the intricate landscape of professional careers, understanding salary benchmarks is crucial. Our exploration of the 30 highest-paying odd jobs, based on data meticulously gathered from sources like Indeed, Salary.com, Glassdoor, and Zip Recruiter, sheds light on the diverse financial landscapes professionals navigate.

Whether you are considering a leap into a new career or gauging your current earning potential, this comprehensive overview provides valuable insights into the intricate tapestry of professional compensation across various fields.

By the way, don't forget to check out our "40 highest paying jobs 2023" list.