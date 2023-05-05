Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster
The Coronation Weekend is underway, and the streets of the U.K. are abuzz with activity. The coronation of a new British monarch, which has not happened in over 70 years, involves guests from overseas, a special concert, processions – and lots of recollection of history and tradition. Throughout the reign of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles has been in the public eye after becoming the heir apparent at a young age. With the advancements in social media and technology between his mother's coronation and his ceremony, historic news coverage of the service is to be expected.

Before the big day itself, let's look back in history and take a look at some interesting facts about the Coronation service.

1.

Before he was proclaimed king, Prince Charles became the longest-serving Prince of Wales, holding the title for 64 years.

Queen Elizabeth II gave birth to Prince Charles in 1948 when she was a 22-year-old princess

He became the heir apparent at age 3 in 1952, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne.

2.

King Charles III was the first heir to see his mother crowned as Sovereign.

The investiture for the now King Charles III as prince of Wales was held at Caernarfon Castle in 1969
In preparation for his mother's coronation, he received a hand-painted children's invitation to the event.

3.

The Coronation of King Charles III's mother Queen Elizabeth II was the first coronation to be televised.

The last coronation was for Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953
It was also the first time for many citizens of the U.K. to watch an event on television. An estimated 27 million people in the U.K. tuned in to the ceremony, while 11 million listened to the radio broadcast.

4.

Queen Elizabeth II went on to become the longest-reigning British monarch.

As king, Charles inherits his mother queen Elizabeth II's private fortune, without paying inheritance tax

King Charles III succeeded to the throne upon her death on Sept. 8, 2022.

5.

The Coronation ceremony of King Charles III will start on May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. U.K. local time. It will also be televised.

Members of the military take part in a full overnight dress rehearsal of the Coronation Ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in London
The Queen Consort will also be crowned beside the King. BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will all broadcast the event. CNN will hold a special TV coverage of the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Numerous news platforms will also be live-streaming the service.

6.

King Charles III's Coronation ceremony will be shorter compared to his mother's.

Preparations continue for Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London
Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation seven decades ago ran for more than three hours.

7.

Westminster Abbey has been the Coronation venue for 39 Sovereigns before King Charles III.

The service takes place at Westminster Abbey in central London
He is the fortieth Sovereign to be crowned here since 1066 when William the Conqueror was crowned in the historic venue. Before Westminster Abbey was built, Coronations had been held in Bath, Oxford, or Canterbury, with convenience being the deciding factor.

8.

The last Coronation of a King with a Queen Consort was held in 1937.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth were crowned together.

9.

Since 1386, the organization of the Coronation has been tasked to the Duke of Norfolk.

Charles III will be officially crowned king on May 6
For the Coronation of King Charles III, the Earl Marshal Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, oversees the preparations. He was also responsible for the preparations for the State Funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

10.

King Charles III's Coronation will follow the contemporary Coronation.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had been due to make a state visit to France on Sunday
King Edward VII was the first Sovereign to be crowned in the contemporary form, which included a state procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, the Recognition, the Anointing, the Coronation Oath, the Homage and the Procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace. The law only requires that the Coronation ceremony include the Coronation Oath and the Accession Declaration Oath.

11.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will conduct the ceremony.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he was 'under no illusions that what we are proposing today will appear to go too far for some and not nearly far enough for others'
During the Recognition, King Charles III will stand in the theater of Westminster Abbey and present himself to the people. He will then take the Coronation Oath, a vow to rule according to law, exercise justice with mercy and maintain the Church of England.

12.

Previous monarchs stayed at the Tower of London two nights before coronation day.

A general view of London showing Tower Bridge, The Shard, London City Hall, The Fenchurch Building, also known as The Walkie Talkie, The Tower Of London, St. Paul's Cathedral, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. Picture taken with a drone.
The last monarch to do this was King Charles II in 1661.

13.

In the days leading up to the Coronation, King Charles III will not be seen by the public.

Britain's King Charles waves as he arrives for a visit to the new European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London
Reuters

Archbishop Welby explained that this is a "symbol of benign commissioned by the people for a special task for which God's help is needed." He added through the official souvenir program: "It is a moment when The King is set apart for service: service of the people of this country, and service of God." This will not be part of the broadcast.

14.

The staging of the Coronation ceremony follows the staging manuscript Liber Regalis or Royal Book.

Liber Regalis
It was originally created in the 14th-century Order of Service and has been the basis of every Coronation service ever since. This Royal Book includes staging instructions when crowning a king alone, a queen alone, and a king and queen together.

15.

The 2023 Coronation will see The King in historical garments worn by previous monarchs during their Coronations.

The coronation sword belt fastens the Supertunica
The Buckingham Palace announced, "His Majesty will reuse vestments which featured in the Coronation Services of King George IV in 1821, King George V in 1911, King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, including the Colobium Sindonis, the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, the Coronation Sword Belt and the Coronation Glove."

16.

King Charles III will take the Gold State Coach, an enclosed eight-horse-drawn carriage.

Charles and Camilla will travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach
The Royal Family uses the Gold State Coach on grand state occasions, including coronations, royal weddings and jubilees. The coach was also used to transport the monarch to and from the State Opening of Parliament until World War II.

17.

The Coronation anthem "Zadok The Priest," which was composed by George Frideric Handel, has been played at every Coronation since 1727.

Charles will wear the coronation glove on his right hand
It was first played at the Coronation of King George II.

18.

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camila will feature 12 new commissioned music.

Tourists from all over the world are keen to watch the first coronation in 70 years in London
These include a Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a Coronation March by Patrick Doyle. New music from Ian Farrington, Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O'Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J. Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams and Debbie Wiseman will also be heard. The Official Royal Harpist, Alis Huws, will perform with the Coronation Orchestra.

19.

King Charles III's Coronation will be marked in Anglican churches by the ringing of a special peal of bells.

Prince Charles
This event is called "Ring for the King – Ringing for the King's Coronation."

20.

The King will be crowned in a 723-year-old chair.

St. Edward's Chair
St. Edward's Chair was made in 1300 for Edward I. It has been used for all Coronations since and is permanently kept in Westminster Abbey.

21.

The Coronation centerpiece, St. Edward's Crown, was made for Charles II.

The solid gold St Edward's Crown, made in 1661, was not used in coronation ceremonies for more than 200 years as it was too heavy

Charles II was crowned one year after the restoration of the monarchy in 1660. The crown features four crosses pattée, four fleurs-de-lis and two arches.

22.

St. Edward's Crown weighs 4 pounds and 12 ounces – made of pure solid gold.

The St Edward's Crown is set with more than 2,000 diamonds
AFP

It features 444 precious stones, including rubies, sapphires and amethysts. It is fitted with a purple velvet cap and an ermine band. Though it will be used for the Coronation ceremony, it will not be worn by the Sovereign outside the Abbey. A second crown is used for such purposes.

23.

Know as the Imperial State Crown, this second crown features 2,868 diamonds.

Charles will wear the Imperial State Crown as he leaves Westminster Abbey
AFP

It is used for ceremonial occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament. Made in 1937, the design of the crown is a near-replica of the Imperial State Crown earlier worn by Queen Victoria.

24.

Queen Mary's Crown, which has not been used since the 18th century, will be worn by the Queen Consort.

Queen Mary's Crown
To pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, minor changes and additions will be done to feature diamonds from her jewelry collection, including Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. Its hollow gold orb is set with pearls and precious stones, while a large amethyst is seen beneath the cross. It was made in 1661.

25.

The Sovereign's Ring, also known as "The Wedding Ring of England," has been featured in every Coronation since it was made for King William IV in 1831.

The Sovereign's Ring
It features a cross of Saint George, the patron saint of England, in rubies against a background of blue sapphire.

26.

A "Coronation Spoon" will also make an appearance at the ceremony.

Chrism Oil
This will be used to anoint the monarch with a secret mixture of oils, a part of the Coronation ceremony since 1349.

27.

The chrism oil for the Anointment of the Sovereign has been consecrated in Jerusalem.

King Charles III (R) has described Britain as a 'community of communities'
It will contain olive oils from the Mount of Olives.

28.

Guests of Queen Elizabeth II at her Coronation were treated to a dish called Coronation Chicken.

At age four, Charles became the first heir to the throne to attend his mother's coronation

Because the food needed to be prepared in advance for her Coronation, florist Constance Spry invented a recipe using cold chicken in a curry cream sauce with a dressed salad of rice, green peas and mixed herbs.

29.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation drew in 8,000 guests.

In 1953 Queen Elizabeth II's coronation dress was designed by Norman Hartnell
They represented 129 nations.

30.

For King Charles III's Coronation, Buckingham Palace has shared that there will be 2,000 guests in attendance at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles is officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch

31.

The invitation for the Coronation of the King was designed by Andrew Jamieson.

Charles III automatically became king of the UK and 14 other Commonwealth realms on the death of his mother

He is a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator who takes inspiration from the chivalric themes of Arthurian legend. The original invitation was hand-painted in watercolor and gouache. It includes details such as the Green Man, which symbolizes spring and rebirth in celebration of the new Sovereign.

32.

Faith leaders will be leading the first processions into the Abbey.

Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London
They will be followed by representatives from the 15 realms of which the King is the head of state. This will be the first Coronation where non-Protestant faith leaders have a role.

33.

Over 6,000 men and women from the U.K.'s Armed Forces will be present for the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort.

The Armed Forces with Prince Philip
Almost 400 Armed Forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries will also be at the ceremony.

34.

Sir Jony Ive, former Chief Design Officer of Apple, designed the Coronation Emblem for His Majesty's 2023 Coronation.

jony ive
35.

In this 2023 coronation event, it is expected that Prince William will kneel before his father, The King.

Charles's eldest son, Prince William, has become heir to the throne

During the Homage, traditionally, princes and peers pay their respects to the Sovereign. The public who have been invited may also swear their allegiance to King Charles.

36.

The Coronation service's finale is marked by the new monarch and members of the Royal Family making an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Queen Mother
This custom was first done by Edward VII and Queen Alexandra.

37.

The following day, May 7, there will be a special Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles
It will be broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios.

38.

Tickets for the Coronation Concert have been made available through a public ballot.

The then Prince Charles at a sponsored bike ride in June 2021
British group Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are some of the confirmed performers at the Windsor Castle concert.

39.

On Monday, May 8, The Coronation Big Lunch will happen.

Charles set up the Prince's Trust with his Royal Navy severance pay

Neighbors and communities share food and have fun together in an event that will take place across the country.

40.

Another part of the Coronation Weekend's celebrations is The Big Help Out.

Charles' coronation will feature three days of celebrations but comes amid fallout from the publication of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare"
This will happen on Monday, May 8. This is a volunteering event for the public to help in the work being done to support their local areas. Individuals, organizations and businesses may all volunteer.