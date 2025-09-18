They are two of the world's most high-profile women -- yet have carefully guarded their private lives.

On Thursday, however, US First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Princess Catherine enjoyed a moment to let down their hair together.

Looking relaxed and smiling broadly, they took part in their first joint official engagement, joyfully playing with children and enjoying some colouring activities, on the final day of President Donald Trump's unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

The pair gathered with a group of young scouts in Frogmore Gardens, on the grounds of Windsor Castle -- not far from the cottage where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan once lived before their estrangement from the royal family.

Fresh from spending the night in the castle with her husband at the invitation of King Charles III, Melania appeared to enjoy a private chat with Kate before the pair spent time with the children.

Both were dressed in suede -- a brown jacket for Melania and a green one for the princess, 43, who is set one day to be Britain's queen as the 43-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William.

Together, the two women took part in some of the activities with the "Squirrels" scouts, aged from four to six.

"This is beautiful!" Melania Trump said as she sat down in a chair and examined the children's artwork, as they daubed leaves with ink and pressed them onto paper.

Later, the princess and the first lady laughed as they shook a parachute filled with balls for the excited youngsters, who at one point ducked underneath the canopy to push the balls out.

The pair then presented badges to the children and shook their hands, with Melania saying: "Congratulations!" and applauding.

Asked about the first lady's event with Catherine, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Melania "went with her today and she thought she was great, a very wonderful person."

The joint appearance was a first by Melania and Catherine, who met briefly a few times Wednesday on the first, pomp-filled day of the state visit which included a lavish Windsor Castle banquet.

It marked a rare public appearance for the 55-year-old Melania.

The Slovenian-born former model, who is mother to Trump's son Barron, 19, has been an elusive figure since her Republican husband's return to power in January.

She spends little time at the White House in Washington, preferring New York or Florida.

And it has been a sensitive period, her return to public life closely following the bruising publicity over Trump's 2024 trial for payments of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Melania's few solo appearances have been linked to her campaigns, including one in March to promote the "Take It Down Act" combatting revenge porn.

She has also promoted learning for children, most recently in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as hosting the traditional Easter Egg roll at the White House alongside Trump.

Kate, who has also made early learning one of her priorities, has slowly returned to some public duties after being diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

In a poignant video, the mother-of-three revealed then that she was undergoing a course of "preventative chemotherapy" for an undisclosed cancer.

But in September that year, she announced she was cancer-free and began a gradual return to her royal engagements.

"She went through a lot," said Trump of Catherine.