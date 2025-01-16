As automation rises, leading to potential large-scale layoffs including predictions of 200,000 job losses in global banks, state governments are stepping up with worker protections and reskilling initiatives.

New York will be the first U.S. state to require companies to disclose when layoffs are tied to AI adoption.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced in her "State of the State" address, an expanded Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act mandate that businesses notify the state about layoffs linked directly to AI, Long Island Business reported.

The WARN Act was set up to require companies to provide advance notice of mass layoffs, helping workers transition by retraining or working to find them new jobs. With the inclusion of AI-related layoffs, New York is setting a precedent for corporate accountability in the face of digital transformation.

Investing In Reskilling Programs

Companies are expected to ramp up internal training programs to help employees transition to new roles that complement AI technologies. High-demand areas such as AI system management and data analysis are likely to be key focus areas.

The World Economic Forum notes that 85% of employers are prioritizing upskilling, and 50% are aiming to move staff from declining roles to growing ones.

However, a report from The Conference Board reveals that only 7% of Chief Human Resources Officers are actively implementing reskilling strategies for roles that are highly susceptible to AI takeover.

According to The New York City Economic Development Corporation "State of the New York City Economy" report, for every AI-displaced job, four to 10 new jobs could be created, especially in areas where AI enhances human roles rather than replaces them.

What Workers Can Do

New York's move to hold companies accountable for AI's impact on workers highlights the need for collaboration between people and policies, serving as a crucial reminder to heed the warning about AI and layoffs, Phil Kirschner, an expert on the future of work and workplace dynamics, wrote in an opinion piece for Forbes.

He believes as AI reshapes the workforce, workers should focus on five key strategies to stay competitive: