OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned of the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of superintelligence during an appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit last week.

He said AI might perform tasks once exclusive to humans, raising important concerns about economic changes and job displacement.

AGI represents a significant step toward achieving "superintelligence," where machines surpass human intellectual capabilities in virtually all fields.

Altman said profound economic and societal changes could start as early as next year, Variety reported.

The Economic Impact of Superintelligence

Altman candidly addressed the disruptive potential of AGI and superintelligent AI and warned of an "intense" long-term impact, including significant job losses across industries.

He likened this shift to previous technological revolutions, such as the Industrial Age and the advent of transistors, both of which fundamentally altered labor landscapes.

"Every major technological leap reshapes the economy," Altman remarked.

Superintelligence refers to AI systems surpassing the brightest human intelligence across all domains.

AI as a Tool, Not a Threat

Altman highlighted the dual nature of technological progress. While AGI and superintelligence promise groundbreaking innovations, their integration into society must be carefully managed. He stressed the importance of collaboration between policymakers, researchers, and businesses to navigate the challenges posed by economic shifts.