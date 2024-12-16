Chinese-made air fryers and other smart devices are reportedly collecting excessive data from their users, including audio recordings, and sending personal information to servers in China, a situation that has led to a watchdog investigation in the United Kingdom.

A report by UK consumer group "Which?" uncovered that smart devices, including air fryers by Xiaomi, Tencent, and Aigostar, request invasive permissions like audio recording and location tracking to function properly. Some products transmit personal information to servers in China, while others include trackers for marketing purposes.

Companies like Huawei have defended their practices, citing compliance with regulations, but the findings have led to criticism of data collection practices.

With no illegal activity directly alleged, the issue has instead spotlighted the broader lack of consumer awareness and consent surrounding data use.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) plans to release updated guidelines for smart device manufacturers in spring 2025.

These rules will clarify how companies must seek consent, provide privacy information, and give users tools to exercise their data rights.

Smart devices have become a household staple, with £15 billion ($19 billion) worth expected to be purchased in the UK this Christmas alone, Sky News reported.