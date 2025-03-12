Airlines are responding to years of passenger frustration over noisy flights by introducing child-free zones, giving travelers the option to pay extra for a quieter experience. These designated sections, where children under 12 are not permitted, aim to provide a more peaceful journey, reducing disruptions from crying babies and restless toddlers. While the idea has sparked debate, some airlines are moving ahead with the initiative, particularly in Asia, where demand for quieter flights appears to be growing.

Which Airlines Offer Child-Free Zones?

Only a handful of airlines have implemented child-free sections, with most of these carriers based in Asia. According to Euronews, Corendon Airlines became the first European airline to experiment with adult-only zones, launching them on its flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao in 2023. Meanwhile, major Asian budget airlines AirAsia and Scoot Airlines have also introduced designated quiet sections, catering to those willing to pay a little extra for a less disruptive travel experience.

AirAsia: The Pioneer of Quiet Zones

AirAsia was the first airline in the world to introduce a quiet-zone concept. This Malaysian low-cost carrier, which flies to 22 countries, offers a dedicated child-free section on its Airbus A330 aircraft. This area, located at the front of the cabin, seats up to 108 passengers and is exclusively for those aged 12 and over.

One of the perks of booking a quiet-zone seat on AirAsia is priority disembarkation, allowing passengers to leave the aircraft before the rest of the economy class. The only requirement? Stay quiet and avoid disturbing fellow travelers.

Scoot Airlines: A Budget-Friendly Quiet Option

Singapore-based Scoot Airlines has also introduced a child-free section called ScootInSilence, available on its Boeing 787 Dreamliners. This exclusive area, which passengers can book for an additional £16 ($21), promises extra legroom and a quieter atmosphere, making long-haul flights more comfortable.

Scoot is well-known for its creative branding, often collaborating with global franchises. In some cases, passengers flying in the ScootInSilence zone might even find themselves aboard a Pokémon-themed aircraft, adding a quirky twist to an otherwise tranquil flight.

Why Aren't More Airlines Implementing Child-Free Flights?

Despite the popularity of quiet zones in Asia, European and North American airlines have been more reluctant to adopt the policy. According to Daily Mail, Corendon Airlines' experiment with child-free flights was met with mixed reactions. While some passengers welcomed the initiative, others criticised it as exclusionary, with some social media users branding it 'dystopian' and 'disrespectful'.

A Japan-based influencer, known as @mikaeradesu, weighed in on the debate, sharing her own experience traveling with a young child. In an Instagram post, she reflected on the stigma surrounding children on planes, admitting she had once worried about how her toddler would behave.

'Once we reached our row she settled in, got her snacks and her iPad, and stayed cozy the entire two-hour flight across Japan. She never cried, never jumped, kicked or fussed, and I had a moment where I honestly thought to myself: "I'm so thankful I never let those negative intrusive thoughts prevent me from allowing her (and me) to learn how to exist in this public space,"' she wrote.

Finding a Balance: Quiet Zones vs Parental Expectations

While some passengers prefer a child-free flight, others argue that young children should not be excluded from public spaces. It's important for parents to teach their children about respecting personal space, but equally, babies and toddlers cannot always control their behavior.

The debate surrounding child-free zones on planes is likely to continue, but for now, passengers who crave a quieter flying experience can look to AirAsia, Scoot Airlines, and Corendon Airlines as their best options.

Originally published on IBTimes UK