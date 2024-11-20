A billionaire businessman left the internet speechless by accepting a Call of Duty player's challenge for a duel outside a supermarket in France.

The incident began in May when an upset Call of Duty (CoD) player, frustrated by lag issues allegedly caused by Xavier Niel's telecom company Iliad, jokingly challenged him to a one-on-one battle at a Lidl location in Marseille, France, Dexerto reported.

"Xavier Niel I hate you and I propose a 1v1 in front of the Lidl on rue Sainte in Marseille," the CoD player said on X.

Niel unexpectedly remembered the tweet months later and decided to show up, calling the player's bluff in a series of humorous posts.

On November 15, Niel shared a photo and video of himself outside the designated Lidl, mockingly urging the challenger to face him in the parking lot.

"I'm here! I'm waiting for you!" Niel said. "Where are you? Come on! Do you want to meet in the car park?"

The CoD player quickly backed down, citing health excuses like a fever and headache. The exchange went viral with millions of views.

The grocery store also jumped into the conversation, saying on X, "Please come and pick up the man who has been tweeting since this morning in front of the store on rue Sainte in Marseille."

Originally published by Latin Times