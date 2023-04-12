KEY POINTS A lawyer of Alexei Navalny doesn't rule out poisoning after his client caught ill anew

A prison doctor did not explain Navalny's acute symptoms

Russia punished Navalny again after his team uncovered corruption in the prison service

A lawyer of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny suspects another poisoning after his client fell ill anew.

Vadim Kobzev, Navalny's lawyer, said paramedics were summoned on the night of April 7 to 8 after the most vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin suffered from acute symptoms.

"In response to the question 'What's making me sick?' the prison doctor tells him, 'It's spring, everyone has acute symptoms,'" Kobzev recalled Navalny's conversation with prison personnel, Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported.

"Judging by the bizarre and outrageous situation around Navalny's health, with sudden attacks he never used to have, we cannot rule out that they're poisoning him slowly, to make him deteriorate gradually but steadily," Kobzev added.

Navalny's lawyer said their camp would push for toxicity testing and a radiological study on Putin's critic to shed light on his health condition.

This was not the first time Navalny had been caught ill inside the Russian prison.

In February, the prominent opposition politician reportedly lost 2 pounds after getting a virus infection.

Kobzev said Navalny's health was further deteriorated due to stomach pains after he was prescribed "huge doses" of antibiotics, which were contraindicated for him.

Despite having health concerns, the jailed Russian opposition leader was ordered again to return to solitary confinement after his team investigated alleged corrupt purchases made by Russia's Federal Prison Service, the Moscow Times reported.

On Twitter, Navalny complained about the new rules inside the Russian prison after he was barred from buying food with the money he had earned.

"There's also a whole bunch of other unpleasant little things that a free man would simply not understand," Navalny said.

This was the 13th time Navalny spent in solitary confinement since he began serving his prison sentence in 2022.

Russia previously punished the anti-corruption crusader after a documentary featuring him won as best documentary at the 2023 Oscars.

In January, a group of doctors from the U.S. and several European countries pleaded with Putin to allow his most vocal critic to receive necessary medicine.

The 600 doctors also demanded that Navalny be examined by medical personnel and stop sending him to the punishment cell.

A group of lawyers had also petitioned Putin to stop the "blatant torture" against Navalny, saying that placing him in a punishment cell causes "serious harm to his health and posing a direct threat to [his] life."

The Kremlin critic is currently serving 11 and a half years in prison after being accused of parole violations, large-scale fraud and contempt.