South American football's governing body, Conmebol, disqualified Argentine club Independiente on Thursday from the 2025 Copa Sudamericana competition over a bloody brawl during a game against Universidad de Chile last month.

The Argentine side must also play its next 14 matches in Conmebol tournaments without its fans -- seven at home and seven away -- and pay a $250,000 fine, among the tough sanctions, according to the ruling seen by AFP.

Nineteen people were hurt after fans hurled knives, sticks and stun grenades during the last-16 second-leg encounter on August 20 at Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires.

The match was 1-1 when it was suspended in the 48th minute, before being called off.

Independiente said the Conmebol ruling handed victory to the "violent ones," while Universidad de Chile's president said "justice" had prevailed.

The Chilean club has nonetheless also incurred significant sanctions over the brawl.

It was fined $270,000 and likewise barred from having fans at its next 14 international matches.

But it remains in the competition and will face Alianza Lima of Peru in the quarterfinals.

Conmebol's ruling, seen as sending a strong message on stadium violence, can be appealed.

The football body threatened both teams with even harsher punishment in the event of repeat unrest.

It also ordered the two teams to conduct campaigns on social media and in their stadiums against "racism, discrimination, and violence."

The violence flared at halftime when fans of the Chilean side began throwing stones, sticks, bottles, and seats at home supporters.

Independiente fans then rushed the visitors' enclosure -- stripping, beating, and bloodying Chilean fans in some of the worst sporting violence South America has seen in years.

One Chilean fan threw himself from the top of the stands to escape attack.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric at the time accused the Independiente fans of "lynching" their rivals.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had demanded "exemplary sanctions."

This is the second time in a decade that an Argentine club has been disqualified by Conmebol.

In May 2015, it expelled Boca Juniors, boyhood club of late icon Diego Maradona, from the Copa Libertadores after its fans attacked River Plate, Boca's arch-rival, with pepper spray.