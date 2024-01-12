Arrived Homes, a relatively young platform in the real estate investment landscape, has garnered attention for its unique approach -- fractional ownership of pre-vetted single-family residential and vacation rental properties.

This Arrived.com review 2024 aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the platform, its offerings, and its potential benefits and drawbacks for investors.

What is Arrived.com?

Arrived is a real estate investment platform that operates through Regulation A+ offerings. This allows them to raise capital from non-accredited investors, opening the door to a broader audience compared to traditional real estate investment vehicles. Investors can purchase shares in individual properties or opt for Arrived's Single Family Residential Fund, which diversifies their investment across multiple properties.

Fractional ownership explained: Arrived allows users to purchase shares in individual homes or vacation rentals, akin to buying stock in a company. This grants proportionate ownership rights to rental income, property appreciation, and potential tax benefits. Unlike traditional property ownership, investors avoid hefty down payments and the responsibilities of direct landlord duties.

Investment opportunities: Arrived curates a portfolio of single-family rental homes and vacation rentals across various U.S. markets. Each property undergoes rigorous vetting based on criteria like location, rental demand, appreciation potential, and condition. Investors can browse individual properties, assess their financial projections, and choose how much to invest, starting as low as $100.

Investment mechanics: Arrived functions under Regulation A+ offerings, enabling non-accredited investors to participate. Investments are facilitated through Dalmore Group, a registered broker-dealer. The platform charges an origination fee (typically 8.5%) on each investment to cover property acquisition and operational costs. Additionally, an annual property management fee (around 8%) is deducted from rental income before distribution to investors.

The straightforward investment process:

Browse properties: Arrived showcases a selection of pre-vetted properties, highlighting key metrics like location, potential rental income, and appreciation projections.

Select investment: Investors choose the REIT they wish to invest in and determine their desired investment amount. Unlike traditional real estate, the minimum investment starts at $100, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Purchase shares: After reviewing the offering documents and terms, investors can purchase shares electronically and fund their investments.

Passive income and appreciation: Arrived manages the properties, handling tenant relations, maintenance, and repairs. Investors receive regular distributions based on their share of rental income and potentially benefit from long-term property appreciation.

Benefits of Arrived:

Low barrier to entry: With a $100 minimum investment, Arrived allows anyone to participate in the real estate market, regardless of their financial resources. This is significantly lower than the traditional down payment required for buying a whole property.

Fractional ownership: Fractional ownership eliminates the need for a large upfront investment and spreads risk across multiple properties, potentially mitigating risk compared to investing in a single property.

Passive income: Rental income is distributed to investors quarterly, providing a passive income stream.

Professional management: Arrived handles all aspects of property management, allowing investors to enjoy the benefits of real estate ownership without the responsibilities.

Diversification: The Arrived Single Family Residential Fund offers diversification across multiple properties, further mitigating risk.

Gaining exposure to real estate: Investors can access a geographically diverse portfolio of properties with potentially higher returns than traditional investments.

Hedging against inflation: Real estate tends to appreciate over time, offering some protection against inflation.

Conclusion: An informed decision is key

Arrived offers a novel approach to real estate investment, potentially lowering barriers and offering diversification benefits. However, it's crucial to approach this investment with an informed mindset. Investors should carefully assess their risk tolerance, financial goals, and the specific offering documents before making any decisions. Conducting independent research and consulting with financial advisors is also highly recommended.

We hope our Arrived.com review 2024 will help you make informed decisions for successfully investing in any asset class, including fractional real estate.