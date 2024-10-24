Unborn Baby Survives After Pregnant Woman Dies In 17 Story Fall From Apartment Building
The infant was delivered after her mother fell 17 floors
A pregnant woman fell from a building in England and later succumbed to her injuries, but doctors were able to deliver her child.
Described by friends as a "one of a kind lass" and a "lovely person," Emma Atkinson was in the late stages of pregnancy at the time of her fall.
According to the BBC, the incident unfolded at the Shakespeare Towers, a 17-story building, located in the Burmantofts neighborhood in West Yorkshire, United Kingdom.
Despite emergency services and West Yorkshire Police responding quickly, Atkinson succumbed to her injuries at the apartment tower. Doctors were able to deliver her baby and the child is receiving critical care, the BBC reported.
Residents were shocked by the tragedy, with one individual recounting hearing a loud thud followed by screams.
According to local Counselor Luke Farley many young families live in the community.
It was unclear what caused the woman to fall but police said it did not appear to be suspicious, the BBC reported.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
