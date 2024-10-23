Canadian authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old employee of Walmart after she was found dead inside the bakery department's walk-in oven.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a call at the Walmart located at 6990 Mumford Road in Halifax, Nova Scotia on October 19.

"The woman, who was an employee of the store, was located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store's bakery department," authorities said in an update on Tuesday.

Although the woman's identity has not been revealed, the Maritime Sikh Society confirmed to CTV News that she was a member of their community who moved to Canada a few years ago.

"It's very sad for us, for her family as well, because she came for a better future and she lost her life," said Anmolpreet Singh, a member of the Maritime Sikh Society.

Investigators are working with Occupational Health and Safety and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, police said.

The victim's cause of death was not immediately released.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labor, Skills and Immigration said a stop work order was issued Tuesday for the bakery and a piece of equipment at the Walmart store.

The store is closed until further notice, a police spokesperson told ABC News.

"We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family," Walmart spokesperson Amanda Moss said in a statement to CTV. "Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need."

Walmart said it is offering employees on-site counseling and access to virtual care.