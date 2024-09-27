Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of a massive Israeli strike on the terror group's Beirut headquarters, according to local media reports

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the airstrike, but did not specify the objective.

"Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization," said IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter). "Taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely."

The strike occurred Friday evening, local time. Videos shared to social media showed large clouds of smoke rising from the explosions, which reportedly leveled several building in the densely populated neighborhood.

Israeli army says it attacked the central headquarters of Hezbollah in the heart of the southern suburb of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/xLQemnVKfM — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) September 27, 2024

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.