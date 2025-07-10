A Russian TV host railed against President Donald Trump, saying Russia could "erase" him, after hearing leaked audio of Trump threatening to bomb Moscow during his presidential campaign.

Vladimir Solovyov, a host of Russian state television, ripped apart Trump's claim that he tried to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine by pledging to "bomb the s*** out of Moscow," referring to Americans as "animals" in a clip translated by Russian Media Monitor.

"I have a simple question. How many percent would Trump believe that we will erase the hell out of America? With what percentage would Trump believe that two Poseidon [nuclear-powered underwater systems], coming from two different sides of the North American continent, will cause a radioactive tsunami that will create a strait named after Comrade Stalin?" Solovyov stated.

The TV host continued to praise Russia's military power, promising weapons that can penetrate "any protective element that is yet to be built," in a jab at the Trump administration's "Golden Dome" project, which Solovyov called the "S*** Dome."

"Does he seriously think that as soon as he sends ballistic missiles or his freaking B-2s that are visible to us and will try to strike our territory, we will just sit here and go 'Oy, look'? No, we will freaking erase you off the face of the earth!" Solovyov said.

"Have you gone nuts?! Who do you think you are?! No really, Americans, who do you think you are?! Come back to your senses, animals!" he continued.

The state broadcaster then insisted that the world was moving toward "a hard, terrible world war" and said it was "not accidental that NATO is spreading," adding that the alliance is a "predator" that "can only gobble up, destroy and kill."

This reaction comes after a CNN report Tuesday uncovered audio recordings of Trump boasting to political donors during his 2024 campaign about how he tried to prevent military action from foreign powers by threatening action from the U.S.

Trump claimed to have threatened to "bomb the s*** out of Moscow" if Russia invaded Ukraine, and similar action to Beijing if China invaded Taiwan.

The Trump administration has been working to end the Russia-Ukraine war since the start of his second term in January, however, disagreement over ceasefire conditions have stalled progress. Trump himself said he was "very unhappy" with Putin during a Tuesday Cabinet meeting.

Originally published on Latin Times