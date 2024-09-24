President Joe Biden warned world leaders Monday that artificial intelligence will bring "profound risks" as it alters the way people live, work and wage war.

In his final speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Biden said AI would usher in "more technological change" over the next two to 10 years than the past 50, CNN reported.

"Artificial intelligence is going to change our ways of life, our ways of work, our ways of war," he said inside the U.N. headquarters in New York City.

Some developments "could make our lives better," he said.

"But AI also brings profound risks, from deep fakes to disinformation to novel pathogens to bioweapons," he said. "What we need to do is manage this new technology."

On the subject of conflicts around the world, Biden said it was "time for the parties to finalize terms, bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel and Gaza, free of Hamas' grip," according to Reuters.

He also said that a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon was "not in anyone's interest" and called on the world to "stop arming the generals" in Sudan.

Regarding Ukraine, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war there "has failed" and that the hour of reckoning was at hand.

"Will we sustain our support to help Ukraine win this war and preserve its freedom, or walk away, let aggression be renewed and a nation be destroyed? I know my answer," he said, according to ABC News.

Near the end of his speech, the outgoing, 81-year-old president brought up his July decision to abruptly drop a reelection bid under pressure from fellow Democrats concerned about his age and ability to beat former President Donald Trump.

Biden said serving as the American commander in chief "has been the honor of my life" but added, "As much as I love the job, I love my country more."

"My fellow leaders, let us never forget some things are more important than staying in power. It's your people that matter the most," he said. "Never forget, we are here to serve the people, not the other way around.