Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that all four border crossings to the U.S. near Niagara Falls are closed after a vehicle explosion near a checkpoint by the Rainbow Bridge.

"This is obviously a very serious situation in Niagara Falls," Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday. "Additional measures are being contemplated at border crossings across the country."

According to CNN, a car attempting to enter the U.S. from Canada was directed to a second screening, there was an acceleration, followed by an explosion. The two occupants of the car died in the explosion, CNN said, citing law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation, without identifying them.

The FBI said it's investigating the incident, in coordination with local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

"As the situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time," according to a post on X by the federal agency's unit in Buffalo.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X that she is "closely monitoring the situation," without providing more details. She traveled to the area to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders.

The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport said it's fully operational, but it began security checks on all cars and passengers should expect additional screenings.

The incident occurs on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. and in one of the busiest weeks for travel in the country. Transportation authorities expect a record number of air travelers during this week.