A Hamas delegation visited Cairo on Saturday amid reports from Egyptian state media indicating "noticeable progress" in ongoing cease-fire discussions with Israel.

Egyptian channel Cairo 24 indicated the potential development of a "consensual formula" on various contentious issues. Quoting an unnamed high-level source, the channel reported that a Hamas delegation had arrived in Egypt and significant progress had been made in negotiations between Hamas and Israel. The channel added that an Egyptian security delegation had reached an agreement on many points of contention.

Meanwhile, reports are also rife that an Israeli official downplayed the prospects for a truce. A senior Israeli official, speaking anonymously to discuss ongoing negotiations, downplayed the likelihood of an end to the conflict. The official informed The Associated Press that Israel would not under any circumstances agree to terminate the war as a condition for releasing hostages.

An Israeli official cautioned NBC News on Saturday, suggesting that there is still significant progress to be made and advising against premature celebration.

Another Israeli official emphasized in a statement that Israel will not agree to ending the conflict as a condition for releasing hostages. They added that regardless of whether a temporary pause is agreed upon for the release of hostages, the Israeli military will enter Rafah to dismantle the remaining Hamas units.

Hamas is believed to be holding over 130 Israeli hostages, while more than 9,100 Palestinians are reportedly held in Israeli jails. In a previous agreement last November, 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners were released in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

According to recent reports, a proposed deal suggests a six-week cease-fire period. During this time, Hamas would release 33 hostages, including women, female soldiers, elderly individuals, and injured captives. In return, a significant number of Palestinians would be released from Israeli jails.

Hamas is demanding an end to Israel's offensive in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory as part of the hostage-prisoner exchange with Tel Aviv.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza early Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals. Three bodies were found amidst the debris of a building in Rafah and were transported to Yousef Al Najjar hospital. Additionally, a strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza claimed the lives of three individuals, as reported by hospital officials.

Over the past 24 hours, local hospitals have received the bodies of 32 individuals killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza's Health Ministry on Saturday. The ministry's statistics do not differentiate between combatants and civilians but note that approximately two-thirds of those killed are women and children.