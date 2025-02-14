Two brothers have been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing their mother's boyfriend to death during a gender reveal party at a restaurant in Waukegan, Illinois.

The victim, Joshua Kirkwood, was hosting the event at his restaurant when a heated argument broke out between him and his girlfriend, who worked at the restaurant as a manager.

According to a police report obtained by NBC Chicago, her 16-year-old son overheard the dispute and retrieved his older brother, 21-year-old Iziah Gonzalez, allegedly with the intent to harm Kirkwood.

The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, during which Kirkwood, 51, reportedly threatened to "throw hands" with the two brothers.

The younger teen then allegedly stabbed Kirkwood with a large kitchen knife, while Gonzalez was also injured in the struggle. A witness reportedly heard Gonzalez say, "Why'd you do that? I had him."

Gonzalez later drove himself and his brother to a hospital for treatment, but the younger sibling fled upon arrival. Meanwhile, Kirkwood was found unresponsive at the restaurant with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His girlfriend also suffered a knife wound to her leg.

Gonzalez was arrested that night and told police that Kirkwood had been abusive to his mother. He was charged with murder. His brother surrendered to police on Feb. 10 and was also charged with murder.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal altercation.

Originally published on Latin Times