Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party are facing declining poll numbers ahead of an expected election next year. The prospects are not great, especially after Conservatives won the Toronto-St Paul's seat back in June, a Liberal stronghold which the party had held for 30 years.

The reasons behind the numbers are varied, but one that stands out is immigration. Polls show a growing number of Canadians admitting that there are currently too many immigrants, according to a new report by Reuters. As a result, the stance seems to be filtering down to border and immigration officers.

Canada has been tightening its entry restrictions, approving fewer visas and turning away more visitors and temporary residents, according to government data obtained by Reuters.

In July, Canada refused entry to 5,853 foreign travelers, the highest monthly figure since at least January 2019. These travelers, who included students, workers, and tourists, were "allowed to leave" the country. On average, border officers turned away 3,727 foreign travelers per month during the first seven months of 2024, a 20% increase from the previous year. Additionally, 285 visa-holders were deemed inadmissible in July, the highest number in any month since at least January 2019.

At the same time, Canada's immigration department has been approving fewer visas. In June, the ratio of refused visitor visa applications to approved ones was higher than at any point since the peak of the pandemic. In several months of 2024, more applications were refused than approved. The number of approved study and work permits has also declined from multi-year highs in 2023 and 2022.

A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) did not specify to Reuters any policy changes and rather stated that changes in findings of inadmissibility can be due to migration patterns as decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

Nevertheless, Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated in early August that Canadians want a system that is "not out of control":

"Canadians want a system that makes sense. And they want one that still has a lot of welcoming aspects we've been proud of, but it's got to make sense."

The Canadian government has already outlined other measures to curb immigration. In January it announced a two-year cap on international students.

