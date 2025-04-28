Several posts have been doing the rounds on social media claiming that Canada has opened its national suicide prevention hotline to LGBTQ+ youth in the US. The posts, which have rapidly gone viral, suggest a show of cross-border solidarity as the Trump administration considers major cuts to mental health funding, including specialised services for LGBTQ+ youth.

However, no official statement from the Canadian government has confirmed the hotline is available to American citizens. Despite this, the rumour has resonated widely, fuelled by growing concern over leaked documents suggesting the US government may be considering a budget cut to targeted support for vulnerable young people in the country.

What's Behind the Rumour?

The buzz began following the leak of a preliminary memo from the US Department of Health and Human Services, reportedly dated 10 April, which CNN accessed.

According to the CNN report, the document outlines sweeping budget cuts to several federal health programmes, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's specialised LGBTQ+ youth services.

Introduced under the Biden administration in July 2022, the 988 Lifeline was designed as a simplified, three-digit emergency number for those experiencing a mental health crisis. The report suggest that the system includes a dedicated LGBTQ+ subnetwork, accessed by pressing 3, which connects callers to counsellors trained to support queer and trans youth.

According to The Trevor Project, a leading LGBTQ+ mental health organisation and one of seven subcontracted call centres in the network, around 1.2 million people have used the specialised service since its launch. However, if what is suggested in the leaked memo comes to action, that critical support may be in jeopardy.

What the Leaked Memo Reveals

According to the report, the draft budget maintains funding for Spanish-language support services but removes the dedicated line for LGBTQ+ youth.

'Suicide rates are four times higher among LGBTQ youth than others,' an unnamed Health and Human Services official told CNN. 'There is such a critical need, which is why there's a dedicated number.'

The Trevor Project's CEO, Jaymes Black, issued a strong warning by saying 'Ending the LGBTQ+ youth services will not just strip away access from millions – it will put their lives at risk.'

Canada's Hotline: What's the Reality?

With the leaked memo creating anxiety, fear and frustration amongst the community, several viral posts have claimed that Canada's suicide prevention hotline is now accessible to young people in the United States.

Let's go through some of the posts suggesting the alleged development. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote 'As the Trump administration shuts down the 988 suicide prevention service for LGBTQ+ youth, Canada has broadcasted their national hotline which now has a toll-free American version.' The user wrote as they shared a Trans Lifeline's Hotline from an NGO.

"As the Trump administration shuts down the 988 suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth, Canada has broadcasted their national hotline which now has a toll-free American version:

Trans Lifeline's Hotline: 877-330-6366"



Trans Lifeline's Hotline: 877-330-6366" https://t.co/Edei7R12gp — J-Moy (@Soyouarethatguy) April 28, 2025

Officially, there is no confirmation that this claim is true. Neither the Canadian government nor any Canadian mental health agency has publicly stated that US citizens can access its national helplines. Hence, the claim appears to have originated from social media speculations only.

However, the rumour reflects widespread anxiety, particularly among LGBTQ+ communities and mental health advocates, about the direction of US policy under the Trump administration.

Dr Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, former assistant secretary for mental health, voiced concerns over the future of the 988 lifeline and its critical sub-networks. 'There's been some discussion about whether the LGBTQ+ line will remain, and I am concerned,' she told CNN.

What Comes Next?

For now, the fate of the LGBTQ+ subnetwork remains uncertain. Despite not being confirmed, It is obvious that these alleged developments are bound to create a buzz amongst the LGBTQ+ community given the political climate in the US.

Whether or not Canada has opened its hotline to US callers, the story has already highlighted how the community feels constantly under attack under the Trump administration.

Originally published on IBTimes UK