A cannibalistic man convicted of murdering his mother and frying up her ribs after she refused to give him booze money will be put to death for the grisly slaying.

This week, the Bombay High Court in India upheld the death sentence for ​​Sunil Kuchkoravi, 41, according to the Hindustan Times. He will die by hanging.

In August 2017, Kuchkoravi killed his 63-year-old mother, Yallama Rama Kuchkoravi, at her house in Mumbai, India, where he would visit her twice a day for home cooked meals after his wife left him, according to the outlet.

Prosecutors said he would often beat his mom when she declined to give him money for alcohol. This last time, it turned deadly.

"This is a rarest of rare case, wherein the appellant not only killed his mother but removed her organs like brain, heart, etc., and was about to cook the same on a stove. This is cannibalism. Thus, we have upheld your death sentence, as awarded to you by the sessions court," Justice Prithviraj Chavan said, according to the Deccan Herald.

He later chopped the body and ate some organs after frying them in a pan.

"He had cooked her ribs and was about to cook her heart. This is a case of cannibalism," said the court.

Kuchkoravi was sentenced to death in 2021.

Justices upheld the sentence Tuesday after coming to the agreement he posed a danger to society.

"If given life imprisonment, he may commit a similar crime in jail," the judges said, according to the paper.

"A person who could commit such a heinous crime by killing his mother, can do so with anyone else, including his own family," they added, the Times reported. "His social integration, therefore, is unquestionably foreclosed."

It's unclear when Kuchkoravi will die.