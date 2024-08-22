Atlanta-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A has opened a test concept restaurant that is drive-thru only with a kitchen above the lanes and a sophisticated conveyor belt system to move the food to a person serving customers on the ground level.

The Chick-fil-A in the metro Atlanta city of Stockbridge features four drive-thru lanes that will support two to three times more vehicles than a standard drive-thru.

The company said the location was designed to increase speed-of-service and simplify the drive-thru experience.

The kitchen is two times larger than a typical Chick-fil-A restaurant kitchen and the food conveyor system allows for a meal to be delivered every six seconds.

Similar to other existing Chick-fil-A drive-thru-only locations, there is no dining room or dine-in services at the restaurant. However, hospitality remains a focal point. Guests will continue to get the service and care that they know and love through an easy, drive-thru-focused experience.

"Our Guests lead busy lives, and we're focused on designing our restaurants to best serve their needs," said Jonathan Reed, Executive Director of Design for Chick-fil-A. "We're aiming to deliver quality food and genuine hospitality in a way that's uniquely Chick-fil-A."

The drive-thru restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All of the privately-owned company's restaurants are famously closed on Sundays.