Chick-fil-A Opens Drive-Thru Restaurant With Elevated Kitchen And Conveyor Belt System
Atlanta-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A has opened a test concept restaurant that is drive-thru only with a kitchen above the lanes and a sophisticated conveyor belt system to move the food to a person serving customers on the ground level.
The Chick-fil-A in the metro Atlanta city of Stockbridge features four drive-thru lanes that will support two to three times more vehicles than a standard drive-thru.
The company said the location was designed to increase speed-of-service and simplify the drive-thru experience.
The kitchen is two times larger than a typical Chick-fil-A restaurant kitchen and the food conveyor system allows for a meal to be delivered every six seconds.
Similar to other existing Chick-fil-A drive-thru-only locations, there is no dining room or dine-in services at the restaurant. However, hospitality remains a focal point. Guests will continue to get the service and care that they know and love through an easy, drive-thru-focused experience.
"Our Guests lead busy lives, and we're focused on designing our restaurants to best serve their needs," said Jonathan Reed, Executive Director of Design for Chick-fil-A. "We're aiming to deliver quality food and genuine hospitality in a way that's uniquely Chick-fil-A."
The drive-thru restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All of the privately-owned company's restaurants are famously closed on Sundays.
