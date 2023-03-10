Parents may want to check their child's car seat after the Dorel Juvenile Group issued a voluntary recall for a series of the Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi rear-facing infant car seats with restraint issues.

The North American-based company recalled 59,450 units of their child safety seats on March 3 after the discovery of a seat anchoring issue that increases the occupant's risk of injury in a crash.

"The lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base may fail, allowing the child seat to detach," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported.

According to a press release, the Dorel Juvenile Group has decided "all models of Safety 1st onBoard 35 SecureTech and Maxi-Cosi Coral XP, Mico XP, Mico XP Max, and Mico Luxe+ rear-facing infant car seats and Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat Base with self-retracting lower anchor systems fail to conform to the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 213 'Child Restraint Systems.'"

The recall applies to products manufactured between May 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2023 in all colors and fashions.

Consumers can continue to safely use the affected products with the base installed by securing the car seat using the vehicle belt restraint system, or the carrier shell installation using the vehicle belt, consistent with the instruction manual guidelines.

A free replacement base will be sent directly to consumers when it becomes available.

Owners of the car seat who have registered the product and have an affected model will receive a notification letter with updates regarding the recall or replacement base via mail or e-mail.

Consumers can also contact the Dorel Juvenile Consumer Care team at 1-877-657-9546.