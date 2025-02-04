After President Donald Trump added a new 10% tariff on Chinese products entering the United States, China retaliated.

Tariffs of 15% will be imposed on coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States starting on Monday.

Crude oil, agricultural machinery, big-engined vehicles and pickup trucks will face 10% duties.

China is a major market for US energy exports and, according to Beijing customs data, imports of oil, coal and LNG totaled more than $7 billion last year.

"The U.S.'s unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the State Council Tariff Commission said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the U.S."

But the response was "measured" according to one economics professor.

John Gong is a professor at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

"I don't think they want the trade war escalating," Gong told the Associated Press.

"They see this example from Canada and Mexico and probably they are hoping for the same thing."

Trump paused the 25% tariffs he threatened to impose on the U.S. neighbors after phone negotiations with their leaders.

But Trump has a long history of tariffs involving China. He first raised tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018 and China retaliated that time too.

The United States had a $270.4 billion trade deficit with China last year.