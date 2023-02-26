KEY POINTS Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul raised the alarm on the upcoming Xi-Putin meeting

A Republican lawmaker warned that the "unholy alliance" between China and Russia could pivot to an invasion of Taiwan.

During an interview on ABC News' "This Week," Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairperson of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that a new intelligence report suggested China is considering sending "100 drones" and "other lethal weapons" to Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

McCaul said the potential discussion of Chinese lethal assistance during Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming meeting in Moscow could open discussions about a possible invasion of Taiwan.

"The fact is -- the fact that they're going to meet next week, Chairman Xi and Putin, to discuss this unholy alliance that they have, to put weapons into Ukraine, to me is very disturbing because while maybe Ukraine today, it's going to be Taiwan tomorrow," McCaul said.

"That's why this is so important," he added.

McCaul said the Biden administration should not ignore the deepening relationship between China and Russia, warning that not keeping them in check could lead to Russians on the Polish border and a Chinese invasion of the self-governing island.

The U.S. put China-Russia relations in the spotlight after Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed in an interview with CBS News earlier this month that the Asian superpower is considering sending lethal aid to its closest European ally for its war in Ukraine. Blinken said that China has already provided non-lethal assistance to Russia through private companies.

But some Biden administration officials admitted that there is no evidence yet that China has sent weapons and ammunition to Russia.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN's "State of the Union" that China "has not moved forward" with its alleged plans to send lethal aid to Russia. He added that such a move "would be a bad mistake, and China should want no part of it."

Sullivan's remarks were echoed by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, who said on CBS News's "Face the Nation" that China has not yet made a final decision when it comes to sending lethal aid to Russia.

"We don't see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment," Burns added.

Burns suggested that the weakness of Russian forces on the Ukrainian battlefield and the international community's willingness to "absorb a certain amount of economic cost" to support Ukraine may have "sobered" Xi.

China has denied claims of a potential sale of lethal equipment to Russia and instead accused the U.S. of "endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also condemned the U.S.' finger-pointing at China-Russia relations, which allegedly threatens their country's sovereignty.