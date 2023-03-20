KEY POINTS Zelensky's adviser said China's peace plan is built on Russia's interests

Mykhailo Podolyak insisted that there should be no territorial compromises to end the conflict

Podolyak said China could jeopardize its international trade if it sends weapons to Russia

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared his thoughts on China's proposed peace plan to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview with Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the content of China's peace plan only contains "no balanced logic" and echoes Russia's peace conditions.

"It offers no details, there is no balanced logic. One of the points speaks of the inviolability of sovereignty and territorial integrity and another of the need for an immediate ceasefire, which means precisely the transfer of the occupied territories to Russia: but this is an absolute contradiction," Podolyak said.

"A peace plan cannot be built on the satisfaction of the aggressor's interests, rather it must begin with the mandatory withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine," he added.

Ukraine's presidential adviser had also voiced disapproval if China proposed to keep Crimea and parts of the Donbas region to Russia in exchange for ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Podolyak insisted "there can be no territorial compromises," warning that such proposals could only give Russia more time to rebuild its military and attack Ukraine again.

Podolyak was also asked about his reactions if China proceeded with its plan to provide lethal assistance to Russia to aid its war effort in Ukraine.

Zelensky's adviser doesn't believe China would send weapons to Russia, saying that such plans could "jeopardize its trade and technological relations with other countries."

Podolyak argued that sending lethal aid to Russia would be an "investment with no return" for China since its closest ally has already "greatly weakened and discredited" by launching a war against Ukraine.

Podolyak also added that China is avoiding being directly involved in conflicts with Russia since the Asian country still wants stable international trade and competitive relations with the U.S. and E.U., Ukraine's main allies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia on Monday in a bid to advocate peace and end the war in Ukraine.

Xi's three-day state visit to Russia has been closely anticipated for weeks now since China's top diplomat and state councilor Wang Yi visited Moscow last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he welcomes Xi's mediator role in ending the war in Ukraine, adding that he had "high expectations" for his meeting with the Chinese leader.

Yuri Ushakov, a top foreign policy adviser to Putin, said the Russian and Chinese leaders are expected to have an "informal" one-on-one meeting and dinner on Monday before the formal negotiations the following day.

Xi and Putin are also expected to sign an agreement to strengthen a "comprehensive partnership" and a joint declaration for Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.