KEY POINTS China started claiming Philippine territories when U.S. military bases were shut down: DND official

The U.S. left its last military base in the Philippines in 1992

Manila has offered non-permanent military bases across the country for U.S. troops

An official with the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) has said that the removal of American bases seems to have emboldened Chinese aggression in disputed waters.

"If we would look at the behavior of the Chinese, they started claiming those islands, particularly within our territory when the [U.S.] bases basically left the country," Ignacio Madriaga, DND Undersecretary for strategic assessment and planning, said.

Madriaga was responding to a question by Rep. Wowo Fortes from the Philippines' Rizal province about whether U.S. bases "served as a deterrent" to Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea. China claims virtually the entire South China Sea and has had skirmishes with other claimants besides the Philippines, including Vietnam.

"They took opportunity when the U.S. forces left the country, so it can be assumed that during the time of the Americans in the Philippines, they also provided a deterrent presence for Chinese incursion within our EEZ (exclusive economic zone)," Madriaga added.

The United States formally handed over to the Philippines its last military base in the country in 1992, marking the end of 94 years of American military presence in the Southeast Asian nation.

Following the shutdown of permanent U.S. military bases in the country, there have been fears that China and other Asian military powers will take "more active roles" in the region's naval circle. There are still around a few hundred American military personnel in the Philippines, but they are on a rotational, not permanent, deployment.

Fortes said that Manila can "very well anticipate" China's continued aggression in Philippine territorial waters, considering how the Philippine's military strength is "way far behind" compared to Beijing's military arsenal.

The deliberations regarding China's maneuvers in the disputed waters of the South China Sea came amid multiple incidents in recent months that involved Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ships shadowing Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels, the use of a "military-grade laser" on a PCG ship, and the ramming of a Philippine resupply boat late last month.

Following the recent collision incident, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Beijing against attacking Philippine ships. "I'm gonna be very clear. The United States' defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad. Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels or armed forces will invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines," he said.

Earlier this year, the Philippines announced four new bases under the U.S.-Philippines Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) that American troops can use across the Philippines. The bases, now a total of nine, will be used for joint exercises and disaster relief operations.

The Pentagon has clarified that it does not seek to re-establish a permanent military presence in the country.

China has been increasingly confrontational in disputed territories in the South China Sea in recent months, including in the Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands. A maritime expert said Beijing may be pushing the Philippines to respond to CCG ships' dangerous maneuvers, so China can find an excuse to strike.