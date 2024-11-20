More than 40 pet dogs have reportedly died of suspected poisoning in China, prompting widespread concern among pet owners.

In response, the Guangdong Pet Industry Association (GPIA) has launched an emergency investigation in Guangzhou, Guangdong province and established a special task force to cooperate with police in resolving the cases the Straights Times reports. The GPIA found the majority of poisonings occurred around Nov. 8.

Amid the scare, many dog owners have taken to social media, including popular Chinese platform Xiaohongshu, to share advice on adapting masks for their pets as a protective measure. The trend reflects the rising anxiety in the community, with some pet owners commenting that they implemented the precaution after learning of the poisoning cases.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to uncover the source and motive behind the suspected poisonings. Residents have been urged to report any relevant information to public security authorities or the association.