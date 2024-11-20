Chinese Pet Owners Mask Dogs After Dozens Die In Suspected Poisoning
Most of the poisonings are believed to have occurred on or close to Nov. 8.
More than 40 pet dogs have reportedly died of suspected poisoning in China, prompting widespread concern among pet owners.
In response, the Guangdong Pet Industry Association (GPIA) has launched an emergency investigation in Guangzhou, Guangdong province and established a special task force to cooperate with police in resolving the cases the Straights Times reports. The GPIA found the majority of poisonings occurred around Nov. 8.
Amid the scare, many dog owners have taken to social media, including popular Chinese platform Xiaohongshu, to share advice on adapting masks for their pets as a protective measure. The trend reflects the rising anxiety in the community, with some pet owners commenting that they implemented the precaution after learning of the poisoning cases.
The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to uncover the source and motive behind the suspected poisonings. Residents have been urged to report any relevant information to public security authorities or the association.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Taxing The Richest: What The G20 Decided
-
US Agency Opens Two Probes Into Ford Vehicles Amid Quality Control Concerns
-
Trump-Inspired Campaign Playbook? Polish Presidential Aspirant Vows To Turn Poland Into 'Crypto Haven'
-
Urban Mosquito Sparks Malaria Surge In East Africa
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food
-
Stray Dogs In Giza Become Tourist Draw After 'Pyramid Puppy' Sensation
-
Hong Kong Political Freedoms In Spotlight During Bumper Trial Week
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job