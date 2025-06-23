Trump’s Midnight Hammer Strikes Iran: Peace or Peril Next?

President Donald Trump unleashed America's most devastating military punch—Operation Midnight Hammer—transforming B-2 Spirit bombers into harbingers of a new era where diplomacy surrendered to overwhelming force.

Named Operation Midnight Hammer and launched on 21 June 2025, US bombers targeted Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Ordered by Trump, the operation aimed to cripple Iran's nuclear ambitions, with US president claiming it as "monumental damage" via Truth Social.

Unleash a Precision Strike

The mission wasn't just another military strike; it was Trump's declaration that Iran's nuclear dreams would die in the mountains of Qom, the underground chambers of Natanz, and the research halls of Isfahan.

As bunker-buster bombs weighing more than small trucks crashed through rock and concrete, the president's message rang clear: America's patience had expired.

Operation Midnight Hammer was a masterclass in military deception.

At the intervening night of 20 June - 21 June 2025, seven B-2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members, flew 18 hours from Kansas City, Missouri, to Iran, supported by over 125 aircraft, including decoy flights to the Pacific, per NPR.

General Dan Caine, Joint Chiefs Chairman, described a "tightly timed maneuver" syncing bombers with escort fighters, dropping 75 precision-guided weapons, including 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs) on Fordow's buried facility.

A US submarine launched over 24 Tomahawk missiles at Isfahan's infrastructure, ensuring "extremely severe damage," Caine noted. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth called it "bold and brilliant," emphasizing no civilian targets were hit.

X posts hailed the strike's precision but warned of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal.

Deliver a Diplomatic Message

Trump's messaging blends force with diplomacy. On Truth Social, he declared: 'Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran... NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!' warning of "far greater" attacks if Iran retaliates.

CNN reports Trump's televised address on 21 June 2025, flanked by Vice President JD Vance, urged Iran to negotiate or face further strikes.

The France Network Times notes Israel's "full coordination" with the US, following its own strikes on Iran. Yet, Iran's UN ambassador called the attack "unlawful," demanding an emergency UN meeting.

Critics like Rep Thomas Massie argue the strike, costing an estimated £80 million ($107 million), bypassed Congress, risking a wider war. Trump's peace call contrasts his earlier demand for Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," sowing confusion.

Navigate a Tense Region

Will the strike ease tensions? Iran's vow to retaliate, including threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, suggests otherwise, with Brent crude spiking to £62.82 ($78.53) per barrel, per India Today.

Saudi Arabia urged restraint, while Iraq warned of regional instability. X posts reflect fears of oil prices hitting £104 ($139) if Iran acts.

However, Vice-President Vance claims the strike delayed Iran's nuclear programme significantly, and Trump's allies, like House Speaker Mike Johnson, argue it enforces a no-nukes red line.

Yet, the Arms Control Association warns Iran's nuclear expertise remains intact, and escalation risks persist, especially after Iran's missile strikes on Israel injured 86 people.

A Fragile Path to Peace – Or Peril

'Operation Midnight Hammer' showcased US military might, obliterating Iran's nuclear sites with surgical precision.

Trump's message of peace through strength seeks to deter Iran, yet Tehran's defiance and escalating regional unrest dim prospects for de-escalation, fuelling global tensions.

With the critical Strait of Hormuz under threat, disrupting essential oil supply routes, and global markets unsettled by geopolitical uncertainty, the world observes with bated breath.

Peace remains fragile, teetering on the brink, while the looming spectre of retaliation grows ever more menacing, risking further instability and economic turmoil.

Originally published on IBTimes UK