Cody Rhodes made his bombastic return to WWE during WrestleMania 38 and the promotion has continued to book him as a top star, but fans have not forgotten about his issues with WWE head of creatives Triple H.

During his self-imposed exile from WWE, Rhodes took potshots at the promotion and Triple H–none more prominent than his smashing of a Triple H-inspired throne with a sledgehammer in All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Many became convinced that Rhodes had a personal vendetta against Triple H because of that action, but Rhodes recently commented on where the relationship between him and WWE's head booker in an appearance on Ariel Helwani's "The MMA Hour."

"So far? A plus. In terms of not, I hope this isn't too [divulging], nothing has been forced. I'm not trying to force my ideas or a friendship. He's not trying [either]. Everything he has said to me, or we've talked about has been very deliberate," Rhodes explained.

"Very much I get the sense [that] he's expecting me to hit a home run every time. [I'm like] 'Okay,' I have had a great education and great experience. I want to go out there and do that every time."

Rhodes has provided WWE with a ton of big moments since his return, which had him taking on Seth Rollins, his WrestleMania 38 opponent, twice more in 2022 before tearing his pectoral muscle.

Their match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in June 2022 was highly acclaimed by both fans and pundits as the gnarly sight of Rhodes' torn pec turning the entire right side of his chest purple had observers wondering how he has the ability to perform at that point in time.

Both performers deserved their flowers for this match because of how well Rollins played the heel that repeatedly targeted Rhodes' injured pectoral such as poking it with a kendo stick while Rhodes was the ultimate babyface who powered through to get the win and was crowned as WWE's match of the year by the International Business Times.

The injury would sideline Rhodes for six months until he made his return at the 2023 Royal Rumble which he won by last eliminating current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

With how well Triple H has been booking him, Rhodes is prepared for the seeming inevitability of issues coming up between them, but that time is not coming any time soon as he told Helwani.

"We've yet to really hit a road bump. They're gonna come... they're gonna come, but right now, it's been a very good relationship because it's not performative," he shared.

Rhodes is set to headline WrestleMania 39 as he challenges for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but his opponent remains up in the air until after Elimination Chamber where Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns for his place atop WWE.