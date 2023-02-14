KEY POINTS Seth Rollins did not hold back on letting his thoughts loose on a podcast appearance.

His 2022 has been spent mainly on chasing after the United States Championship

This was not the first time that he publicly aired his discontent

The main event of WrestleMania 39 is set to feature 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Seth Rollins feels some type of way about not being in the spotlight.

Speaking with Stew Myrick of the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast during Super Bowl LVII, Rollins was asked about his thoughts about Rhodes being the one to end Reigns' almost thousand-day reign.

"I don't know the answer to that question man. It's very hard for me to look at that match unbiased. I want that match, that spot, that title. And to not have it? There's a lot of salt in the wound of having to talk about it," Rollins told Myrick.

"It's difficult for me to analyze. I will say you're looking at a rock and a hard place. You've got Roman Reigns, who is on an incredible run, but you've got Cody Rhodes, who is riding a lot of momentum."

"The Visionary" has previously opened up on living in the shadow of the "Roman Reigns era" where he feels as if he has an uphill battle in being a WrestleMania main eventer.

Rollins is no stranger to both Reigns and Rhodes after feuding with them for much of 2022.

Ahead of WrestleMania 38, Rollins entered a short feud with Reigns and had their culminating bout at the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble where he played mind games with Reigns just prior to the match by donning his old Shield attire which did wonders to elevate the match hype.

While that bout ended in a disqualification, it pushed Reigns to become an even bigger heel character and was headed towards his crowning glory of becoming an undisputed champ at WrestleMania 38.

As for Rollins, he had no opponent yet for the big show and as the date drew near, hush-hush rumors of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE materialized and he defeated Rollins in a solid match.

Currently, Rollins is involved with the United States (US) Championship picture and will participate in the Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming event of the same name on Saturday, February 18 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Fans would argue that Rollins deserves to also be competing for one of the main titles due to his star power alone, but for WWE, the best-case scenario for Rollins is to help him elevate the US title instead since Reigns is currently tied up with both Rhodes and former Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

Reigns and Zayn are expected to be in the main event of the show and while WWE has been hinting that anything is possible between now and WrestleMania 39, it makes little sense for Zayn to win now.

Inserting Rollins in an already established main event scene would ruin the great storytelling that WWE and pro wrestling fans are seeing from the trio.

"We'll see after Elimination Chamber. It's going to be a generational main event of WrestleMania. Again, it's hard for me to feel anything but slighted by it, so that is what it is," Rollins stated while reiterating his support for whoever main events the show.

It is expected for Rollins to take on Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 in a featured bout because of the latter eliminating him from the men's Royal Rumble match.

Rollins has already reached the highest of highs in WWE and despite losing the three-pay-per-view feud with Rhodes, WWE can always prop him back up to the main event scene after the "Showcase of the Immortals."