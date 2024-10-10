A driver dressed as the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street was caught speeding by a traffic camera in Germany.

It happened in Dortmund on September 20. An Audi driver dressed as the cookie-eating character barreling down a highway over the speed limit.

Cookie Monster was caught speeding on camera by German police 💀 pic.twitter.com/FYqt5K0H6J — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 9, 2024

The driver was only going about 7 mph over the limit but authorities are concerned about the unusual and reckless driving behaviors that surround this incident.

"It's not funny," Police said in a Facebook post, adding that it is not funny to "severely injure or kill a person" because the driver

Investigators have not yet identified the driver, but police say they will receive a €40 ($43.75) fine for the violation.

"It would be of much more value if the driver or female driver thought about their own respect for life in road traffic," police said.