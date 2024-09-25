A passenger was reportedly fatally shot after a public bus was hijacked early Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it happened about 12:45 a.m. in South L.A.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting and hijacking at Figaro St. and Manchester Ave. The bus driver continued driving at gunpoint with two passengers on board so police started a pursuit.

They used a spike strip to destroy the tires and the bus came to a stop in the area of South Alameda St. and 5th St. That was about six miles from the spot where it was hijacked.

LAPD SWAT officers and vehicles surrounded the bus with the suspect barricaded inside.

Officers could be heard saying, "This is LAPD, you're surrounded, come out with your hands up."

The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

A passenger who suffered multiple gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital. KABC-TV reported that they later died.

LA Metro said the driver was uninjured, and that it was providing him support. The second passenger was unharmed.

Police said it was still unknown what led to the alleged hijacking. The incident remains under investigation and the suspect's name was not immediately released.

-With reporting by TMX